CIF Southern Section boys basketball playoff computer rankings - Jan. 6, 2025

The second edition of the CIF Southern Section boys basketball computer rankings, which will determine the fate of a team's playoff division and seeding.

Tarek Fattal

Brady Sullivan of Oaks Christian drives to the basket against Franklin High.
Brady Sullivan of Oaks Christian drives to the basket against Franklin High. / Mike Bouffard

January is here, and so is league play.

As teams are vying for league placement, which will determine their playoff eligibility, working in the background is CIF's 'competitive equity' model that uses computer rankings to determine where teams should fall come playoff time. The computer will determine which division and where within that division a team should be placed based on the results from the current year.

That said, High School On SI provides the computer rankings that the CIF Southern Section will use to create its playoff divisions in February. The first edition of those rankings was released on December 29.

This is the second edition of those rankings as of Tuesday, Jan. 6.

The Top 100 teams in the most recent computer rankings can be seen below by simply scrolling, but if you want to see the full interactive rankings page with team records and week-to-week movement, CLICK HERE.

TOP 100 COMPUTER RANKINGS, JAN. 6

  1. Sierra Canyon Trailblazers
  2. Santa Margarita Eagles
  3. Redondo Union Sea Hawks
  4. St. Francis Golden Knights
  5. St. John Bosco Braves
  6. Notre Dame (SO) Knights
  7. Harvard-Westlake Wolverines
  8. Crean Lutheran Saints
  9. Chaminade Eagles
  10. Crespi Celts
  11. Brentwood School Eagles
  12. Etiwanda Eagles
  13. Orange Lutheran Lancers
  14. Servite Friars
  15. Alemany Warriors
  16. Corona Centennial Huskies
  17. Windward Wildcats
  18. Thousand Oaks Lancers
  19. Corona del Mar Sea Kings
  20. La Mirada Matadores
  21. Mira Costa Mustangs
  22. Damien Spartans
  23. JSerra Catholic Lions
  24. Inglewood Sentinels
  25. St. Bernard Vikings
  26. Cypress Centurions
  27. Loyola Cubs
  28. Arcadia Apaches
  29. Fairmont Prep Huskies
  30. Mater Dei Monarchs
  31. Village Christian Crusaders
  32. San Gabriel Academy Eagles
  33. Millikan Rams
  34. Crossroads Roadrunners
  35. Long Beach Poly Jackrabbits
  36. Rolling Hills Prep Huskies
  37. Wiseburn-Da Vinci Wolves
  38. La Habra Highlanders
  39. Corona Santiago Sharks
  40. Los Alamitos Griffins
  41. Rancho Christian Eagles
  42. Los Osos Grizzlies
  43. King Wolves
  44. Sonora Raiders
  45. Canyon (Anaheim) Comanches
  46. Chino Hills Huskies
  47. St. Pius X–St. Matthias Warriors
  48. Rancho Verde Mustangs
  49. Rancho Cucamonga Cougars
  50. Santa Monica Vikings
  51. Oxnard Yellowjackets
  52. Great Oak Wolfpack
  53. St. Monica Prep Mariners
  54. Edison Chargers
  55. Newport Harbor Sailors
  56. Fountain Valley Barons
  57. Campbell Hall Vikings
  58. Beverly Hills Normans
  59. Bishop Montgomery Knights
  60. Maranatha Minutemen
  61. Roosevelt Mustangs
  62. Bishop Amat Lancers
  63. Westlake Warriors
  64. St. Anthony Saints
  65. Tesoro Titans
  66. Burbank Bulldogs
  67. Hesperia Scorpions
  68. Pacifica Christian (OC) Tritons
  69. La Serna Lancers
  70. Mayfair Monsoons
  71. Ontario Christian Knights
  72. Silverado Hawks
  73. Heritage Christian Warriors
  74. Santa Barbara Dons
  75. Palos Verdes Sea Kings
  76. Aquinas Falcons
  77. Oaks Christian Lions
  78. North Torrance Saxons
  79. Viewpoint Patriots
  80. San Marcos Royals
  81. Huntington Beach Oilers
  82. Culver City Centaurs
  83. Pasadena Bulldogs
  84. Esperanza Aztecs
  85. Temecula Valley Golden Bears
  86. Valencia Vikings
  87. Calabasas Coyotes
  88. Legacy Christian Academy
  89. Glendora Tartans
  90. Leuzinger Olympians
  91. Newbury Park Panthers
  92. Milken Community Wildcats
  93. Peninsula Panthers
  94. Camarillo Scorpions
  95. Crescenta Valley Falcons
  96. Elsinore Tigers
  97. San Clemente Tritons
  98. Verbum Dei Eagles
  99. La Cañada Spartans
  100. Torrance Tartars

View full CIF-SS rankings

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

