CIF Southern Section boys basketball playoff computer rankings - Jan. 6, 2025
January is here, and so is league play.
As teams are vying for league placement, which will determine their playoff eligibility, working in the background is CIF's 'competitive equity' model that uses computer rankings to determine where teams should fall come playoff time. The computer will determine which division and where within that division a team should be placed based on the results from the current year.
That said, High School On SI provides the computer rankings that the CIF Southern Section will use to create its playoff divisions in February. The first edition of those rankings was released on December 29.
This is the second edition of those rankings as of Tuesday, Jan. 6.
The Top 100 teams in the most recent computer rankings can be seen below by simply scrolling, but if you want to see the full interactive rankings page with team records and week-to-week movement, CLICK HERE.
TOP 100 COMPUTER RANKINGS, JAN. 6
- Sierra Canyon Trailblazers
- Santa Margarita Eagles
- Redondo Union Sea Hawks
- St. Francis Golden Knights
- St. John Bosco Braves
- Notre Dame (SO) Knights
- Harvard-Westlake Wolverines
- Crean Lutheran Saints
- Chaminade Eagles
- Crespi Celts
- Brentwood School Eagles
- Etiwanda Eagles
- Orange Lutheran Lancers
- Servite Friars
- Alemany Warriors
- Corona Centennial Huskies
- Windward Wildcats
- Thousand Oaks Lancers
- Corona del Mar Sea Kings
- La Mirada Matadores
- Mira Costa Mustangs
- Damien Spartans
- JSerra Catholic Lions
- Inglewood Sentinels
- St. Bernard Vikings
- Cypress Centurions
- Loyola Cubs
- Arcadia Apaches
- Fairmont Prep Huskies
- Mater Dei Monarchs
- Village Christian Crusaders
- San Gabriel Academy Eagles
- Millikan Rams
- Crossroads Roadrunners
- Long Beach Poly Jackrabbits
- Rolling Hills Prep Huskies
- Wiseburn-Da Vinci Wolves
- La Habra Highlanders
- Corona Santiago Sharks
- Los Alamitos Griffins
- Rancho Christian Eagles
- Los Osos Grizzlies
- King Wolves
- Sonora Raiders
- Canyon (Anaheim) Comanches
- Chino Hills Huskies
- St. Pius X–St. Matthias Warriors
- Rancho Verde Mustangs
- Rancho Cucamonga Cougars
- Santa Monica Vikings
- Oxnard Yellowjackets
- Great Oak Wolfpack
- St. Monica Prep Mariners
- Edison Chargers
- Newport Harbor Sailors
- Fountain Valley Barons
- Campbell Hall Vikings
- Beverly Hills Normans
- Bishop Montgomery Knights
- Maranatha Minutemen
- Roosevelt Mustangs
- Bishop Amat Lancers
- Westlake Warriors
- St. Anthony Saints
- Tesoro Titans
- Burbank Bulldogs
- Hesperia Scorpions
- Pacifica Christian (OC) Tritons
- La Serna Lancers
- Mayfair Monsoons
- Ontario Christian Knights
- Silverado Hawks
- Heritage Christian Warriors
- Santa Barbara Dons
- Palos Verdes Sea Kings
- Aquinas Falcons
- Oaks Christian Lions
- North Torrance Saxons
- Viewpoint Patriots
- San Marcos Royals
- Huntington Beach Oilers
- Culver City Centaurs
- Pasadena Bulldogs
- Esperanza Aztecs
- Temecula Valley Golden Bears
- Valencia Vikings
- Calabasas Coyotes
- Legacy Christian Academy
- Glendora Tartans
- Leuzinger Olympians
- Newbury Park Panthers
- Milken Community Wildcats
- Peninsula Panthers
- Camarillo Scorpions
- Crescenta Valley Falcons
- Elsinore Tigers
- San Clemente Tritons
- Verbum Dei Eagles
- La Cañada Spartans
- Torrance Tartars
