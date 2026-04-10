Former Iowa High School Baseball Standout Called Up To MLB

A former Iowa high school baseball standout recently received the best call a major league baseball player can receive.

And he was able to even write about it.

Duncan Davitt, who played at Indianola High School, was called up by the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Davitt is a staff writer for the Indianola Independent Advocate and posted an article about receiving that call.

“It’s a whirlwind of emotions being told you’ve achieved a life-long dream,” Davitt wrote. “There’s relief, but then also there’s an overwhelmed feeling. Most importantly there’s a process.”

Duncan Davitt Was Standout For Indianola On Baseball Diamond

Davitt was a star for the Indians in high school, earning a spot on the all-state super team as a senior when he went 11-1 with a school-record 133 strikeouts in just over 75 innings pitched. He sported an earned run average of 0.36 that year after going 7-1 with 65 strikeouts and a 0.47 earned run average.

Indianola won Little Hawkeye Conference titles during Davitt’s junior and senior seasons, as he also played basketball for Indianola for three years.

From there, Davitt attended the University of Iowa, pitching for the Hawkeyes for four seasons where he went 11-5 with a save in just over 144 innings of work. He recorded 171 strikeouts and was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2022 MLB Draft in the 18th round.

Former Iowa High School Baseball Standout Has Been Strong In Minors

Davitt has pitched in the minor leagues ever since, making 67 starts over 87 games with 19 wins and 400 strikeouts in 381 innings pitched.

“The most important thing, and the first thing I did after finding out, was call my friends and family,” Davitt wrote. “I called my mom, who thought I might’ve been messing with her, but then started crying. Then my dad got on the phone and he was just as excited but with fewer tears.

“I called my wife, Emily, who was at work and didn’t pick up until I told her she had to. Then I spoke with my agent who gave me an idea of what to expect.”

The White Sox are in Kansas City facing the Royals.