Iowa High School Baseball Class Rankings Released

The Iowa high school baseball season is upon us, and with it, rankings are coming out.

While High School On SI revealed a Top 25 state power rankings , the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association posted class-by-class Top 10 rankings.

Leading the way to begin the season in Class 4A will be Sioux City East, who is the top-ranked team in the High School On SI Top 25 as well.

The Black Raiders are followed by Waukee, Cedar Rapids Prairie, West Des Moines Valley and Johnston in the state’s largest classification.

MOC-Floyd Valley No. 1 In 3A To Open Baseball Season

The Flying Dutchmen, one of the best nicknames in the state, headlines the list in Class 3A after winning 27 games a year ago.

Carlisle, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, defending state champion Dubuque Wahlert Catholic and Marion complete the Top 5 in that class.

Pleasantville, the Class 2A defending champs, start the year where they ended it, as Cascade, Roland-Story, Grundy Center and Iowa City Regina Catholic follow. In Class 1A, Martensdale-St. Marys, Coon Rapids-Bayard, reigning champion Saint Ansgar, Wapsie Valley and East Buchanan comprise the Top 5.

All Roads Lead To Carroll, Cedar Rapids For State Tournament

Class 4A and Class 3A will hold state tournaments in Cedar Rapids from Veterans Memorial Stadium while Class 2A and Class 1A head to Carroll and Merchants Park. The tournaments will take place from July 20-24 this season.

Below are the Top 10 ranked teams in all four classes for Iowa high school baseball from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Rankings

Class 4A

Sioux City East Waukee Cedar Rapids Prairie West Des Moines Valley Johnston Indianola Pleasant Valley Cedar Rapids Kennedy Iowa City Liberty Iowa City High

Class 3A

MOC-Floyd Valley Carlisle Sioux City Bishop Heelan Dubuque Wahlert Catholic Marion Saydel Davenport Assumption Benton Pella Western Dubuque

Class 2A

Pleasantville Cascade Roland-Story Grundy Center Iowa City Regina Catholic West Lyon Van Meter Unity Christian Chariton Clarinda

Class 1A

Martensdale-St. Marys Coon Rapids-Bayard Saint Ansgar Wapsie Valley East Buchanan Burlington Notre Dame Kee High Sigourney Lynnville-Sully North Linn