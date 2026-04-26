Former Iowa High School Basketball All-American Anxious For New Start

Omaha Biliew made a strong name for himself while competing in Iowa high school boys basketball at both Waukee High School and Dowling Catholic High School.

Now, the 6-foot-8 power forward is ready to shine with a new college program.

Biliew transferred to Grand Canyon University this offseason to play for head coach Bryce Drew, a former NCAA Tournament star. He previously made stops at both Iowa State and Wake Forest.

“Omaha brings a lot of experience from playing in the ACC the last couple years,” Drew told Grand Canyon’s official site . “He was an extremely decorated high school player. We like his athleticism around the rim and his 3-point shooting, which will fit very well with how we play.”

Former Iowa High School Basketball Player Earned McDonald's All-American Status

Biliew became a McDonald’s All-American during his Iowa high school basketball playing days and will be the highest-rated recruit in Grand Canyon history when he steps on the floor.

After posting just over six points per game as a freshman at Dowling Catholic, Biliew transferred to Waukee, pushing his scoring total to almost 11 per game while adding eight rebounds and three blocks as a sophomore.

Following a year spent in Branson, Missouri with the Link Year Prep, Biliew returned to Waukee for his senior season, making the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game and becoming a five-star recruit.

Omaha Biliew Has Made Stops In The Big 12, ACC

He selected Iowa State over Kansas and Oregon after also considering the NBA G-League, spending one season in Ames before heading to Wake Forest and the ACC. He played in 13 games as a sophomore with the Demon Deacons before making 18 appearances with 17 starts this past year, averaging career-high numbers in points per game (5.7), rebounds per game (2.2) and minutes played per game (19.2).

“This past year was probably my first time stepping on the court and getting a feel out there,” Biliew said. “It gave me a better feel for the college game at this level, and I feel really confident right now stepping into GCU.

“I saw the vision and how the coaches really believe in me to come in and impact right away. It’s a basketball environment. I can focus on ball and get better each day with my teammates.”

Breakout Performances For Waukee High School Grad Came In NIT

Biliew had an 18-point, 10-rebound performance for Wake Forest against North Carolina State, starting all four postseason games. He boosted his averages in the NIT to 13 points, four rebounds and two blocks a night for the Demon Deacons.

“I’m a versatile, two-way player with a high motor,” he said. “I bring a lot of energy to the game on both ends of the floor. I would say my game’s exciting when I’m playing at my best above the rim. I get my teammates into the game and give them a lot of energy. I’m a winner.”