Iowa Girls High School Basketball Prospect Makes Early College Commitment

While it has been a case of players leaving left and right this offseason for the Iowa State women’s basketball program, head coach Bill Fennelly received an addition on Sunday.

He will just have to wait another year before she arrives.

Iowa high school girls basketball standout Melina Snoozy offered up her verbal commitment to the Cyclones on social media. Snoozy is currently a junior at Sioux City Bishop Heelan High School.

“So excited to continue my athletic and academic career in Ames,” Snoozy posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) along with a video package featuring Iowa State University and Hilton Coliseum.

so excited to continue my athletic and academic career in ames ❤️🌪️@CycloneWBB pic.twitter.com/wpxtFDm0iA — Melina Snoozy (@MelinaSnoozy1) April 19, 2026

Melina Snoozy, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Reached State Tournament This Past Winter

This past winter, Snoozy led the Crusaders to the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union Class 4A State Basketball Tournament semifinals, averaging over 21 points per game. Sioux City Bishop Heelan went 24-1 on the year and finished a perfect 13-0 in the Missouri River Conference.

Snoozy also averaged over eight points, three assists and two steals per game, shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 40 percent from the 3-point line. As a sophomore, she averaged 19 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and two steals a contest.

Future Iowa State Women's Basketball Player A Three-Year Starter For Sioux City Bishop Heelan

A three-year starter, Snoozy led the Crusaders with 18 points per game during her freshman season, adding four rebounds, almost three assists and over two steals.

Snoozy is the first member of Iowa State’s Class of 2027 for women’s basketball. Along with the Cyclones, she holds offers from Iowa, Nebraska, TCU and Purdue.