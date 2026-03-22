We have officially closed the book on the 2025-26 Iowa girls high school basketball season with the crowning of state champions and individual all-state and player of the year awards being handed out by High School on SI.

Now, we take a sneak peek towards 2026-27 with a look at some of the top junior players in Iowa girls high school basketball. All numbers are from those listed on Bound .

Iowa Girls High School Basketball: Top Returning Juniors

Melina Snoozy, Sioux City Bishop Heelan

Snoozy was dominant this past winter again, averaging 21.2 points to lead all juniors while adding eight rebounds, three assists and over two steals per game.

Kylee Pexa, Dunkerton

In addition to her 19 points a game, Pexa contributed almost five steals, five assists and 3.5 rebounds a game.

Ainley Ulrich, North Union

Ulrich nearly helped the Warriors reach the state tournament this past year after posting 20 points with five rebounds and 2.4 steals per game.

Izzy Gilbertson, Mount Ayr

At nearly 21 points and over nine rebounds per game, Gilbertson is a tough opponent to slow down. She also blocked four shots a night with 3.6 assists and 3.6 steals.

Maryn Franken, Sioux Center

Franken posted 20 points per game with nearly nine rebounds while also averaging six steals, three assists and a block to her stat line.

Taryn Petersen, Exira-EHK

Petersen was just a shade under 20 points per game for her team, adding in over six steals, five assists and four rebounds.

Cora Sauer, Lake Mills

Lake Mills went as Sauer did, reaching the regional final before falling to Bishop Garrigan. She contributed 19.7 points, six rebounds, almost four steals and just under four assists a game.

Lizzy Frazell, Waverly-Shell Rock

Frazell and the Go-Hawks continue to make a strong statement, as she finished the year averaging 19 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.

Addy Wolfswinkel, Cherokee Washington

Wolfswinkel recently committed to Omaha to play volleyball, but she is strong on the basketball court as well, averaging 19 points, six rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.5 steals.

Maggie McChesney, Glenwood

In addition to her 19.5 points per game, McChesney averaged eight rebounds, 3.5 steals, three assists and over a block.

KeaOnna Worley, Cedar Rapids Prairie

Watch out for a big senior season from Worley after producing 18 points, nearly five assists, over four rebounds and two steals.

Graclyn Eastman, Bishop Garrigan

Eastman and the Golden Bears reached the finals this past season in Class 1A, as she averaged 17 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks, three steals and two assists.

Katie Muller, Dowling Catholic

The Maroons will lean heavily on Muller next year, as she steps in for sister Ellie Muller. This past year, she averaged 16.5 points, six rebounds, 3.6 assists and a steal.

Fayth Sullivan, North Polk

Sullivan and the Comets made it back to state after she averaged 16 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three assists.