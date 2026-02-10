El Camino football brings on former NFL player to lead program
The El Camino football program in Oceanside, California has brought on a former NFL player as its new head coach.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reported on Monday that Stefan McClure will lead the Wildcats. McClure has been the cornerbacks coach at SMU since 2021.
A four-star recruit and former first-team All-CIF honoree at Vista High School, McClure had his sights set on returning to San Diego County.
“I left home at 18 and have been going east, or all over, ever since,” McClure said via The San Diego Union-Tribune. “I got into coaching after playing but wanted to get closer to my family. I saw the El Camino job was open and reached out to them. I still have the itch to coach, think I relate well to kids and the job would bring me home. So I decided there was no time like the present to take a shot.”
McClure, who used to compete at strong safety, played college football at California. In four seasons as a three-time captain with the Bears, McClure racked up 165 total tackles, 10 pass deflections, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions and a sack.
A native of Vista, McClure signed as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts following the 2016 NFL Draft.
McClure signed with the Washington Redskins in 2017. Following a strong preseason, he made the final roster. He had three tackles in seven games and was mainly on special teams, but he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 8.
After being placed on the injured reserve on Nov. 1, 2017, Washington released McClure a week later. He joined the Detroit Lions and Oakland Raiders’ practice squads in 2017-18 before he began coaching as a defensive graduate assistant at SMU in 2019.
“(McClure’s) experience at the collegiate and professional levels, combined with his local roots, makes him an excellent fit for our program and community,” El Camino athletic director Ben Daley said via The San Diego Union-Tribune.
At El Camino, McClure replaces Michael Hobbs, who resigned in December following a 1-10 season in 2025. The Wildcats, who compiled a 42-50 through eight seasons with Hobbs, went 22-15 between 2022-24.
“There is talent at El Camino. There is opportunity at El Camino. There is history at El Camino,” McClure said via The San Diego Union-Tribune. “I want to build character, build respect. I want the kids to love what they’re doing.”
