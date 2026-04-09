Former Iowa High School Girls Basketball Standout Commits To Illinois

A former Iowa high school girls basketball standout has returned closer to home to continue her college playing career.

Divine Bourrage, a graduate of Davenport North High School, committed to Illinois. She spent one season with LSU.

Bourrage averaged 2.1 points in just under 10 minutes of action for the Tigers this past season as a freshman. The 5-foot-11 guard played in 24 games, including 10 minutes in the NCAA Tournament vs. Jacksonville.

She finished with 50 points, 40 rebounds, 17 assists, 17 steals and one blocked shot. Bourrage did not travel with LSU during the Sweet 16 due to concussion protocols.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨



Divine Bourrage has committed to Illinois! 🔶🔷



The former ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ standout was a high-priority target for the #Illini coming out of high school, and now she’s headed to Champaign.



Bourrage, a transfer from LSU, brings elite size on the perimeter, along… pic.twitter.com/CopPWr2kVi — Kedric Prince (@KedPrince4) April 9, 2026

Illinois Adds Iowa Gatorade Player Of The Year

Bourrage was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Iowa during her junior season, as she averaged 19.8 points, nine rebounds, almost six assists and three steals. She was invited to the first Stewie 30 Elite Camp that was hosted by WNBA champion Breanna Stewart and ranked as the No. 7 overall prospect by both 247Sports and On3.

With Bourrage as one of the key players, Davenport North reached the Class 5A Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament her senior season. She averaged 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists, shooting 44 percent from the field and 30 percent from the 3-point line.

She was a four-year starter for the Wildcats alongside current Iowa Hawkeye Journey Houston.

Divine Bourrage Was Heavily Recruited By Illinois Out Of Davenport North

Coming out of high school, Bourrage held offers from both LSU and Illinois, along with Florida, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan and DePaul.

Illinois finished tied for ninth in the Big Ten Conference this past season and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament, falling to Vanderbilt after defeating Colorado. The Fighting Illini are coached by Shauna Green, who is 84-46 since taking over in 2022-23.