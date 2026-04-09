Former Iowa High School, NCAA Div. I Basketball Player Enters Transfer Portal

A former Iowa high school boys basketball standout has placed his name among the many in the transfer portal.

Pete Moe II, an all-stater at Iowa City West High School, is looking for a four-year home after a strong season playing junior college basketball.

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Moe started his college career at Marshall University after spending a post-graduate season with The Skill Factory in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I have officially entered the transfer portal,” Moe posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

He notes that he has two years of NCAA eligibility remaining.

6’9” 230 lbs Forward⁰22 PPG | 8 RPG | 5 APG

NJCAA REGION 2 ALL-REGION



I have officially entered the transfer portal- (2 years remain NCAA Eligible) Former D1 Player (Marshall University)



Represented by Edge Sports Agency

Keith Kreiter

Highlights: https://t.co/2VwU0bhk2K pic.twitter.com/dqhPxlEb3E — Pete Moe II (@Petermoe20) April 9, 2026

Former Iowa City West Standout Posted Big Numbers In One Season Of Junior College Basketball

Moe was the team leader at National Park College in points, assists and rebounds this past year, finishing 11th in junior college men’s basketball in total points and 12th in points per game. He had a high of 38 points, adding 15 rebounds.

For the season, Moe averaged 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists a night, shooting 60 percent from the field, 52 percent from the 3-point line and 77 percent at the free throw stripe.

Pete Moe's Father Played For Iowa Hawkeyes, In NBA For Utah Jazz

The 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward averaged 21.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, two assists and a block per game as a senior at Iowa City West, shooting 63 percent from the field. He was the Mississippi Valley Conference Player of the Year, a McDonald’s All-American nominee and an all-state selection.

Moe’s father, Jeff, played at the University of Iowa and in the NBA for the Utah Jazz.