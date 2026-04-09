Former Iowa High School, NCAA Div. I Basketball Player Enters Transfer Portal
A former Iowa high school boys basketball standout has placed his name among the many in the transfer portal.
Pete Moe II, an all-stater at Iowa City West High School, is looking for a four-year home after a strong season playing junior college basketball.
Moe started his college career at Marshall University after spending a post-graduate season with The Skill Factory in Atlanta, Georgia.
“I have officially entered the transfer portal,” Moe posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).
He notes that he has two years of NCAA eligibility remaining.
Former Iowa City West Standout Posted Big Numbers In One Season Of Junior College Basketball
Moe was the team leader at National Park College in points, assists and rebounds this past year, finishing 11th in junior college men’s basketball in total points and 12th in points per game. He had a high of 38 points, adding 15 rebounds.
For the season, Moe averaged 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists a night, shooting 60 percent from the field, 52 percent from the 3-point line and 77 percent at the free throw stripe.
Pete Moe's Father Played For Iowa Hawkeyes, In NBA For Utah Jazz
The 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward averaged 21.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, two assists and a block per game as a senior at Iowa City West, shooting 63 percent from the field. He was the Mississippi Valley Conference Player of the Year, a McDonald’s All-American nominee and an all-state selection.
Moe’s father, Jeff, played at the University of Iowa and in the NBA for the Utah Jazz.
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker