Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Cade Cunningham, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic)

Looking for some NBA player props to bet on March 3?

After just four games on Monday night, the NBA brings us a massive 10-game slate on Tuesday that has a ton of intriguing player prop angles.

While there are a few games with double-digit spreads on the docket, there are also some huge games between playoff teams, including a Detroit Pistons-Cleveland Cavaliers rematch after these teams went to overtime last week.

I’ve narrowed things down to my five favorite player props on Tuesday, including picks for multiple All-Stars in Cade Cunningham, Devin Booker and Luka Doncic.

Here’s a look at the odds and the reasoning behind each selection for this 10-game NBA slate.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 3

Cason Wallace OVER 4.5 Assists (-144)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace should go back to a featured role on Tuesday night with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Ajay Mitchell and Isaiah Hartenstein out of the lineup on the front end of a back-to-back.

Wallace had a huge month of February – and a strong start to March – with SGA (abdominal) sidelined for a good chunk of time. He’s averaging 13.8 points and 5.0 assists per game since Feb. 1, picking up at least five dimes in eight of his 13 games.

Now, he takes on a Chicago team that ranks 28th in the NBA in opponent assists per game and 25th in defensive rating this season. Wallace is coming off an eight-assist game on March 1 with SGA in the lineup, and he should be the lead guard during his minutes on Tuesday night.

This prop is a massive discount against a Bulls team that has gone in the tank over its last 15 games, winning just two of those matchups.

Cade Cunningham OVER 26.5 Points (-109)

Cunningham dropped 25 points on 21 shots in an overtime win over the Cavs in late February, and I’m buying him to have an even bigger game on Tuesday.

This season, Cunningham is averaging 25.5 points per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 33.2 percent from 3, and he’s had an even bigger offensive role as of late. The All-Star guard is averaging 23.0 shots per game since the All-Star break, leading to 26.5 points per game.

Cleveland doesn’t have a ton of great wing defenders to put on the bigger Cunningham, and the star guard has one of the best scoring floors in the league given his night-to-night usage (30.1 usage rate).

I’ll back him to clear his season average in Tuesday’s divisional battle.

Devin Vassell OVER 13.5 Points (-113)

San Antonio Spurs wing Devin Vassell has been red hot as of late, and I’m buying him against a Philadelphia 76ers team that is just 16th in the league in defensive rating in the 2025-26 season.

Vassell has 14 or more points in four games in a row, shooting 58.8 percent from the field and 57.6 percent from 3 on over 12 field goal attempts per game.

While Vassell’s role has diminished this season with De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle both handling major workloads at the guard spot, he’s still averaging 14.4 points per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from deep.

Victor Wembanyama has been in a bit of a scoring slump, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Spurs lean on Vassell more on Tuesday. The former first-round pick has at least 18 points in three of his last four games.

Devin Booker OVER 5.5 Assists (-135)

After missing the last four games with a hip injury, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is set to return against the Sacramento Kings on March 3.

This season, Booker is averaging 6.1 assists on 12.6 potential assists per game, and I think that number may rise down the stretch of the regular season with Dillon Brooks (hand) out.

Booker should have even more time on the ball for this Phoenix offense, and he did have games with nine and six assists in February before going down with his hip injury. This season, Booker has one game with six or more dimes against the Kings, who are one of the worst defenses in the NBA.

Sacramento ranks 29th in defensive rating and 26th in opponent assists per game, making this a favorable matchup for the Suns guard in his return to action. Even if Booker is on a minutes limit, I think he’ll be able to flirt with his season average in this market on Tuesday.

Luka Doncic OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-150)

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic has shot the ball well from beyond the arc since the All-Star break, knocking down four or more 3s in five of six games.

Over that stretch, Doncic is shooting 47.5 percent from 3 on 9.8 attempts per game, pushing his season-long percentage to 36.0 percent.

Now, the star guard takes on the New Orleans Pelicans, who allow the second-most 3-pointers per game in the NBA. New Orleans has struggled against Doncic this season, allowing him to hit at least three shots from deep in all three of their meetings.

I’ll trust him to stay hot from beyond the arc, especially since he’s taking nearly 10 shots from deep per game since returning from his hamstring injury that sidelined him before the break.

