Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Bulls)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are playing the front end of a back-to-back on Tuesday night against the Chicago Bulls, and they'll be without some of their top players in that matchup.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal injury management) has been ruled out for this game with a matchup with the New York Knicks looming on Wednesday night. OKC clearly feels that it can beat the tanking Bulls without pushing the reigning league MVP to play in both ends of a back-to-back.

SGA recently returned to action on Feb. 27 from an abdominal strain that cost him nine games. He's now missed 11 games in the 2025-26 season (Tuesday will be his 12th), but the Thunder are 7-4 in those matchups. Gilgeous-Alexander remains the favorite to win the league's MVP award, but he is getting dangerously close to missing the 65-game threshold to qualify for awards.

This season, SGA is averaging 31.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 55.1 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from 3. Even though the Thunder have ruled out the reigning MVP, Jalen Williams, Ajay Mitchell and Isaiah Hartenstein on Tuesday, they remain 10.5-point road favorites against the tanking Bulls.

Here's a look at my favorite player prop for the Thunder with Gilgeous-Alexander set to miss another game.

Best Thunder Prop Bet vs. Bulls

Cason Wallace OVER 4.5 Assists (-144)

Cason Wallace should go back to a featured role on Tuesday night with SGA, Williams, Ajay Mitchell and Isaiah Hartenstein out of the lineup.

Wallace had a huge month of February – and a strong start to March – with SGA (abdominal) sidelined for a good chunk of time. He’s averaging 13.8 points and 5.0 assists per game since Feb. 1, picking up at least five dimes in eight of his 13 games.

Now, he takes on a Chicago team that ranks 28th in the NBA in opponent assists per game and 25th in defensive rating this season. Wallace is coming off an eight-assist game on March 1 with SGA in the lineup, and he should be the lead guard during his minutes on Tuesday night.

This prop is a massive discount against a Bulls team that has gone in the tank over its last 15 games, winning just two of those matchups.

