Former Iowa High School Star on Doak Walker Award List
It became very apparent that Abu Sama III had a bright future at the college level while he was dominating for Southeast Polk High School in Iowa.
Sama, who is now at Iowa State competing for carries with the Cyclones, was recently placed on the 2025 Doak Walker Award watch list. The award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding college running back.
A native of Des Moines, Sama is coming off a season that saw him run for 587 yards on 124 carries, averaging almost six yards per attempt. He formed a formidable 1-2 punch with Carson Hansen, who was also placed on the watch list.
Abu Sama has become key component to Iowa State's offense
For his career, Sama has ran for 1,201 yards over two seasons with the Cyclones, who are coming off the best year in program history.
In 2024, Sama recorded the longest play from scrimmage that year at 77 yards when he took off for a touchdown against Houston. The speedster has covered 50-plus yards on six of his eight career rushing touchdowns.
Sama had his best game of the season vs. the Cougars, rushing 11 times for 101 yards. He cleared 50 yards in five other games.
As a freshman, Sama ran for 614 yards on just 84 carries with six touchdowns, averaging over seven per rush. That included a career-high 276 yards with three touchdowns against Kansas State, along with a 110-yard showing vs. BYU on just eight carries with two scores.
Iowa State opens the 2025 season on Saturday, August 23 against Big 12 rival Kansas State in Dublin, Ireland for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.