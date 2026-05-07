Iowa High School State Champion Wrestler Makes College Decision

A reigning Iowa high school state wrestling champion has made his college decision official.

Landen Davis from Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont High School announced on social media that he will attend the University of Iowa to wrestle this fall. Davis went a perfect 41-0 this past season, winning a state title at the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Wrestling Championships .

“I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Iowa,” Davis posted on Instagram. “I wanna thank my family and teammates I couldn’t do this without them.

“A special thanks to (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) and (Dimitri Boyer) for getting me to where I am today.”

Landen Davis Finished In The Top 3 At State Wrestling Each Of His Last Three Seasons

Davis made the climb at the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Wrestling Championships, placing third as a sophomore before reaching the finals to conclude his junior season. In his final attempt, he reached the top of the podium, besting Owen Henriksen of Alburnett High School in the Class 2A championship match at 144 pounds with a technical fall of 18-3 in 4:48.

During the run to the state championship, Davis picked up two falls and a major decision, first pinning Jayse Jensen of Winterset High School in the second round in 3:26. He followed that up with a fall of Hayden Roush from Shenandoah High School in the quarterfinals in 3:53.

In the semifinals, Davis took out Ryker Bovy from Woodward-Granger High School with a 13-2 major decision.

Davis was selected to the High School on SI Iowa all-state wrestling team.

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Wrestler Becomes Fifth Member Of Iowa's Class Of 2026

During his junior season, Davis went 45-2 overall, with one of his losses coming in the 138-pound final to Kaiden Dietzenbach of Burlington Notre Dame in a classic, 3-2. He also earned three technical falls to reach the championship, including one in under two minutes in the second round.

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont finished tied with Decorah for the Class 2A team title with 131 points, thanks in large part to the performance of Davis.

Davis is the fifth confirmed member of the Class of 2026 for the Iowa wrestling program, joining Michael Mocco out of Florida, David Calkins, Jr. from California and New Jersey preps Greyson Pettit and Robert Duffy. Davis is projected to compete at 141 or 149 pounds with the Hawkeyes.