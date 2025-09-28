Former Iowa Prep Kadyn Proctor, Alabama Roll to Big SEC Victory
Coming out of Southeast Polk High School, Kadyn Proctor had his choice of colleges to play for.
While many believed the former Iowa high school football standout would remain in-state and attend the University of Iowa, Proctor instead opted for Nick Saban, Alabama and the SEC.
And for a brief moment when Saban announced his retirement from coaching, Proctor almost completely returned home. He initially committed to Iowa before changing on national signing day, and again transferring to the Hawkeyes for a short period of time before returning to Alabama.
But now, the junior is helping restore the Crimson Tide to contenders following a 24-21 victory over rival Georgia Saturday night on the road.
The 6-foot-7, 370-pounder helped clear the way for over 100 yards rushing and keep quarterback Ty Simpson clean by not allowing a sack. He is in his third season as a starter for Alabama, earning preseason All-American honors.
Kadyn Proctor Shows His Athleticism in Win Over Georgia
With the Crimson Tide leading 17-14 late in the first half, Kalen DeBoer and his offensive coaching staff pulled out a trick play for Proctor.
On first-and-10 from the Georgia 13, Proctor moved out to play wide receiver. He hauled in the lateral and darted toward the end zone, bulldozing several Bulldogs defenders before being taken down just short of a touchdown.
The play resulted in a first-and-goal after Proctor was credited with 11 rushing yards.
Proctor was an all-stater who rose to the ranks of the No. 1 recruit in the state of Iowa as a senior. He also played basketball and competed for the Southeast Polk track and field team, competing in the All-American Bowl.