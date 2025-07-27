Former Iowa prep lands with SEC basketball team
Former Iowa City West High School basketball standout Wyatt Lohaus will be on the sidelines of SEC basketball this coming winter.
Lohaus begins his first season as a fellow on the Mississippi State men’s basketball staff for the upcoming 2025-26 season.
With Iowa City West, Lohaus helped the Trojans to three consecutive Class 4A state basketball championships, becoming the 2013 Iowa Mr. Basketball and Iowa Gatorade Player Of the Year during his senior season.
Following his prep career, Lohaus signed with Northern Iowa where he averaged 10.3 points per game as a senior, becoming a captain. He would play in 135 games during his Panther career, including NCAA Tournament appearances in 2015 and 2016.
Most recently, Lohaus was a basketball coach at the 212th Basketball Academy in North Liberty while also working as a basketball skill trainer. He had a multi-year professional career that included a run as the starting point guard for the Bayer Giants Leverkusen squad that was runners-up in the German Pro A Basketball League in 2020-21.
He will be pursuing a Master’s in Sports Pedagogy at Mississippi State and is set to graduate in the spring of 2027. A fellow on a basketball coaching staff is a non-coaching position that is designed for individuals who are early in their careers and looking to gain experience within a program.
Lohaus is the son of Brad Lohaus, an 11-year NBA veteran who played for eight different teams, including a five-year run with the Milwaukee Bucks.