Former Iowa standout Cade DeVos added to upcoming NWCA All-Star Classic on wrestling mats
Cade DeVos will get the chance to showcase himself and South Dakota State wrestling later this month. DeVos has been tabbed as a replacement for the NWCA All-Star Classic.
Set for November 16 from Rec Hall on the campus of Penn State University, the exhibition event features 10 ranked Division I folkstyle matches with five more cross-divisional women's freestyle bouts. The entire event will stream live on FloWrestling.
DeVos, who is ranked third at 174 pounds, will take on Penn State's Levi Haines, who is rated second at 174 after winning the 157-pound NCAA Div. I title last season. DeVos is replacing Ohio State's Rocco Welsh, who pulled out of the match.
Last year, DeVos went 28-3 overall and qualified for his fourth consecutive NCAA championships. He placed fifth overall, earning his first All-American honor.
A native of Altoona, Iowa, DeVos went 162-7 competing for perennial state power Southeast Polk. He won back-to-back state champions, going 37-0 as a senior while also winning a Greco-Roman title at the 2019 Fargo Nationals to go along with a second in freestyle.
DeVos won a Big 12 Conference championship last year for the Jackrabbits after placing third the two years prior. he also was first at the Cliff Keen Invitational and won 16 matches in a row at one point during the season.
Haines was the 2022-23 NCAA national runner-up, going 25-2 as a true freshman. He was the Big Ten freshman of the year and won the 157-pound title for Cael Sanderson and the Nittany Lions. Last season, he finished with a 23-0 record, his second Big Ten title and the 157-pound NCAA championship.
NWCA All-Star Classic Line-Up
125: No. 2 Jore Volk, Wyoming vs. No. 5, Tanner Jordan, South Dakota State
133: No. 2 Nasir Bailey, Little Rock vs. No. 5 Evan Frost, Iowa State
141: No. 2 Jesse Mendez, Ohio State vs. No. 3 Beau Bartlett, Penn State
149: No. 2 Shayne Van Ness, Penn State vs. No. 3 Ty Watters, West Virginia
157: No. 4 Tyler Kasak, Penn State vs. No. 5 Peyten Kellar, Ohio
165: No. 8 Hunter Garvin, Stanford vs. No. 3 Peyton Hall, West Virginia
174: No. 2 Levi Haines, Penn State vs. No. 3, Cade DeVos, South Dakota State
184: No. 1 Carter Starocci, Penn State vs. No. 2 Parker Keckeisen, Northern Iowa
197: No. 6 Stephen Little, Little Rock vs. No. 9 Zac Braunagel, Illinois
285: No. 1 Greg Kerkvliet, Penn State vs. No. 3 Nick Feldman, Ohio State
110: No. 1 Emma Baertlein, Southern Oregon vs. No. 4 Kendra Ryan, North Central
124: No. 1 Amani Jones, North Central vs. No. 2 Maya Davis, Grand View
145: No. 1 Jamilah McBryde, Life vs. No. 2 Aine Drury, King
160: No. 1 Cheyenne Bowman, King vs. No. 1 Latifah McBryde, Life
131: No. 1 Victoria Baez Dillion, King vs. No. 1 Carolina Moreno, Southern Oregon