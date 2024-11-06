High School

Former Iowa standout Cade DeVos added to upcoming NWCA All-Star Classic on wrestling mats

South Dakota State's Cade DeVos will compete against Penn State's Levi Haines at special event in November

Dana Becker

South Dakota State coaches talk with Cade DeVos while he wrestles at 174 pounds during the second session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. 220317 Ncaa Session 2 Wr 045 Jpg
South Dakota State coaches talk with Cade DeVos while he wrestles at 174 pounds during the second session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. 220317 Ncaa Session 2 Wr 045 Jpg / Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cade DeVos will get the chance to showcase himself and South Dakota State wrestling later this month. DeVos has been tabbed as a replacement for the NWCA All-Star Classic.

Set for November 16 from Rec Hall on the campus of Penn State University, the exhibition event features 10 ranked Division I folkstyle matches with five more cross-divisional women's freestyle bouts. The entire event will stream live on FloWrestling.

DeVos, who is ranked third at 174 pounds, will take on Penn State's Levi Haines, who is rated second at 174 after winning the 157-pound NCAA Div. I title last season. DeVos is replacing Ohio State's Rocco Welsh, who pulled out of the match.

Last year, DeVos went 28-3 overall and qualified for his fourth consecutive NCAA championships. He placed fifth overall, earning his first All-American honor.

A native of Altoona, Iowa, DeVos went 162-7 competing for perennial state power Southeast Polk. He won back-to-back state champions, going 37-0 as a senior while also winning a Greco-Roman title at the 2019 Fargo Nationals to go along with a second in freestyle.

DeVos won a Big 12 Conference championship last year for the Jackrabbits after placing third the two years prior. he also was first at the Cliff Keen Invitational and won 16 matches in a row at one point during the season.

Haines was the 2022-23 NCAA national runner-up, going 25-2 as a true freshman. He was the Big Ten freshman of the year and won the 157-pound title for Cael Sanderson and the Nittany Lions. Last season, he finished with a 23-0 record, his second Big Ten title and the 157-pound NCAA championship.

NWCA All-Star Classic Line-Up

125: No. 2 Jore Volk, Wyoming vs. No. 5, Tanner Jordan, South Dakota State

133: No. 2 Nasir Bailey, Little Rock vs. No. 5 Evan Frost, Iowa State

141: No. 2 Jesse Mendez, Ohio State vs. No. 3 Beau Bartlett, Penn State

149: No. 2 Shayne Van Ness, Penn State vs. No. 3 Ty Watters, West Virginia

157: No. 4 Tyler Kasak, Penn State vs. No. 5 Peyten Kellar, Ohio

165: No. 8 Hunter Garvin, Stanford vs. No. 3 Peyton Hall, West Virginia

174: No. 2 Levi Haines, Penn State vs.  No. 3, Cade DeVos, South Dakota State

184: No. 1 Carter Starocci, Penn State vs. No. 2 Parker Keckeisen, Northern Iowa

197: No. 6 Stephen Little, Little Rock vs. No. 9 Zac Braunagel, Illinois

285: No. 1 Greg Kerkvliet, Penn State vs. No. 3 Nick Feldman, Ohio State

110: No. 1 Emma Baertlein, Southern Oregon vs. No. 4 Kendra Ryan, North Central

124: No. 1 Amani Jones, North Central vs. No. 2 Maya Davis, Grand View

145: No. 1 Jamilah McBryde, Life vs. No. 2 Aine Drury, King

160: No. 1 Cheyenne Bowman, King vs. No. 1 Latifah McBryde, Life

131: No. 1 Victoria Baez Dillion, King vs. No. 1 Carolina Moreno, Southern Oregon

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa