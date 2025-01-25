Former Iowa standout Cooper DeJean finalist for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year
Many wondered if Cooper DeJean would find a spot on defense for the Philadelphia Eagles after they drafted him in the second round.
Well, DeJean, who was selected in the second round, has done that and more.
The Eagles are preparing to play for the NFC championship on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, as a win would move them to the Super Bowl. DeJean will be there, and he could be hoisting some individual hardware along the way.
DeJean is one of five finalist for the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. He recorded 38 tackles while holding opponents to just 50 receptions in the slot, with quarterbacks posting just an 82.2 passer rating against him.
Along with DeJean, Braden Fiske of the Los Angeles Rams, Chop Robinson from the Miami Dolphins, Jared Verse of the Los Angeles Rams and his own teammate, Quinyon Mitchell, were nominated.
DeJean, who also recorded half a sack and recovered a fumble, took over punt return duties late in the season for Philadelphia. He has played in 16 games and made nine starts.
At Iowa, DeJean was a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski and Jim Thorpe Awards along with being unanimous All-American and the winner of the Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and Rodgers-Dwight Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year awards.
In high school, DeJean was a multi-sport standout and earned national player of the year honors. As a senior, he threw for 3,447 yards and 35 touchdowns while rushing for 1,235 and 24 more scores.
DeJean made a statement in his final high school game for OABCIG, recording two tackles, returning a punt 14 yards, completing two passes for 52 yards, rushing three times for 22 yards, scoring two touchdowns and converting a two-point conversion all in the span of just two minutes of game time.
The award will be handed out on February 6 during the NFL Honors event.