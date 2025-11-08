Former NFL QB Kyle Orton, Others Part of 2025 Iowa Hall of Fame Class
The Iowa High School Athletic Association will induct the Class of 2025 into the Football Hall of Fame and Officials Hall of Fame during the upcoming Class 5A state championship game.
The inductees will be honored during halftime of the title game on Friday, November 21 from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Kyle Orton, who played at Southeast Polk High School, is part of the class along with Doug Benschoter from Waverly-Shell Rock, Austin Blythe of Williamsburg, Tyler Jones from Cherokee, JJ Moses of Waterloo East, Rick Sanger from West Hancock and Mark Harris of Moville. Harris will be inducted into the Officials Hall of Fame.
After concluding a career at Southeast Polk that included 3,176 yards and 24 passing touchdowns, Orton went to Purdue where he threw for nearly 9,000 yards and 61 touchdowns while earning all-Big Ten Conference status.
Orton played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills, starting 81 games during that time. He has since returned to Iowa where he is the quarterbacks coach at Southeast Polk.
Blythe had an NFL career like Orton after becoming an all-stater and Parade All-American for Williamsburg, winning three state wrestling titles as well. He was a four-year starter at the University of Iowa and played with the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.
Here is more information on the other inductees into the hall of fame:
Iowa High School Athletic Association Class Of 2025 Hall Of Fame Inductees
Doug Benschoter, Waverly-Shell Rock
Three-year two-way standout for the Go-Hawks (1972–74) who earned all-state honors on both lines and was named a 1974 Scholastic Prep All-American. Led Waverly-Shell Rock in tackles and scoring during his final two seasons while also handling kicking duties and guiding the team to an 8-1 record. Capped his senior year with a Class 3A state wrestling title in the unlimited weight class and state medals in shot put and discus. Continued at Iowa as a defensive lineman and All-American wrestler for the Hawkeyes.
Tyler Jones, Cherokee
Record-setting quarterback who helped redefine Iowa’s high school passing game from 2005–08. Held career passing yards record (9,146) for over a decade, also setting marks for completions in a game (42), completions in a single season (287), touchdown passes in a season (29), and career completions (755). A three-time all-state selection, he led Cherokee to multiple playoff appearances. Also a standout in baseball, Jones was a key part of the 2007 state championship team and earned all-state honors three straight years, along with Louisville Slugger Preseason All-American recognition in 2009.
JJ Moses, Waterloo East
Three-year starter at running back and returner, surpassing 1,000 rushing yards in both his junior and senior seasons and earning two-time all-state honors. Broke the school’s all-time rushing record previously held by his father, Jerry Moses Sr., an Iowa High School Hall of Fame inductee. At Iowa State, Moses became a First Team All-Big 12 selection at receiver and kickoff returner, helping lead the Cyclones to their first bowl victory in 2000. Played four NFL seasons with the Packers, Texans, and Cardinals, ranking among the league’s top returners and becoming Houston’s all-time leader in return yardage.
Rick Sanger, West Hancock
Two-time all-state linebacker and three-time all-conference pick who helped lead West Hancock to three playoff appearances from 1989–91. Rushed for over 3,000 career yards with 32 touchdowns while anchoring the defense with 183 tackles and six interceptions. A multi-sport athlete in football, wrestling, track, and baseball, he went on to star at Central College, where he was a two-time NCAA Division III All-American and set a school record with 24 tackles in a game, and is a member of Central’s Hall of Honor.
Mark Harris, Moville
Longtime IHSAA official with more than 30 years of service across northwest Iowa, working football, basketball, and baseball. Especially distinguished in baseball, Harris has officiated 20 state tournaments and nine championships over 32 seasons, along with 25 years of college-level experience. He has also worked 25 football postseasons and three state basketball tournaments, all while serving as a respected mentor and representative for officials in the Siouxland area.