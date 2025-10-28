Former Waukee Standout Scores First Career NFL Touchdown
Former Iowa high school football standout Anthony Nelson found the end zone this past Sunday for the first time in his NFL career.
Nelson, who was a star at Waukee High School before an all-Big Ten career with the Iowa Hawkeyes, returned an interception for a short touchdown as the Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints in NFC South division action, 23-3.
The 28-year-old Nelson was a fourth round pick by the Bucs in the 2019 NFL Draft, going 107th overall. The 6-foot-7 linebacker came into the year with 174 career tackles and three fumble recoveries, but had yet to record an interception.
Quick Thinking Helped Anthony Nelson Record First Career NFL Touchdown
Nelson changed all that when he got his big left hand up and into the passing lane of a ball thrown by Spencer Rattler. From there, he reeled the ball in, knocked Rattler, a former Oklahoma quarterback down, and found the end zone.
“I hit the ball up and then I guess I caught it,” Nelson said during the post-game press conference (thanks to ESPN for the quotes). “I don’t really remember what happened. I just remember getting into the end zone, so it’s all good.”
Nelson has 13 tackles and three sacks on the year, with two of those sacks coming in the win over the Saints that helped Tampa Bay improve to 6-2 on the year.
Anthony Nelson has Always Been a Producer on Defense
In the offseason, Nelson signed a new two-year contract with the Bucs, who he helped secure the Lombardi Trophy with a win in Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs.
He has played in 100 games over his NFL career, recording 21.5 sacks and 46 quarterback hits.
At Waukee, Nelson earned all-state honors, was a two-year starter and a team captain. He recorded 21.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks as a senior after finishing his junior campaign with five sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, four recovered fumbles and 12 pass breakups.
During the 2018 season for the Hawkeyes, Nelson recorded 9.5 sacks, which ranked second in the Big Ten and 17th in the country. He was a multi-year regular for the Iowa defense, playing in 39 games with 119 total tackles and 23 sacks along with 31 tackles for loss.