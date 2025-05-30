Fort Dodge senior-to-be Noah Daniel commits to South Dakota State
Noah Daniel has committed to play football at South Dakota State
Fort Dodge senior-to-be Noah Daniel has taken himself off the recruiting board for 2026, committing to South Dakota State University on Thursday.
Daniel, recruited as a defensive back, is a multi-sport standout for the Dodgers who recently competed in the Class 4A 100- and 200-meter events at state track.
Last year, Daniel helped Fort Dodge reach the state playoffs, losing to eventual champion North Polk. He played several positions for the Dodgers and former Iowa State University standout Nik Moser, recording 17 receptions for 374 yards and six touchdowns while recording three kickoff returns for scores.
Daniel, who stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 190 pounds, held offers from North Dakota State, Central Michigan, North Dakota and South Dakota.
