Four more state bowling champions crowned

Event wraps up on Wednesday with final events

Dana Becker

Cedar Rapids Kennedy captured state bowling gold on Tuesday.
The second day of the Iowa high school state bowling championships saw individual winners crowned in Class 2A, with team champions being awarded in 3A.

Cole Darling of ADM rolled a 232 in the championship of bracket play to defeat Trey VanWyk from Oskaloosa and secure gold. Darling was the No. 2 seed with VanWyk entering as the No. 1 thanks to his 823 series in the opening rounds.

The pre-bracket portion of the meet saw two perfect games get rolled, as Darling and Charlie Pelham from Clinton both hit 300. 

In the boys 3A team battle, it was Muscatine a winner over Waterloo West, with Cedar Rapids Praire taking third. Muscatine was the No. 1 overall seed and West the No. 2.

The girls 3A team title went to Cedar Rapids Kennedy, as they knocked off Des Moines Lincoln in the finals. The Cougars were the top overall seed heading into bracket play.

Lindy Dhuse of North Scott claimed individual gold in 2A, besting Jaelynn Ketterer, 216-176. Ketterer was looking to repeat after capturing gold last year for Keokuk.

Wednesday will conclude action from the Cadillac XBC in Waterloo with 3A individual and 1A team events. 

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

