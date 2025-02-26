Four more state bowling champions crowned
The second day of the Iowa high school state bowling championships saw individual winners crowned in Class 2A, with team champions being awarded in 3A.
* Four champions crowned on first day of state bowling tournament
Cole Darling of ADM rolled a 232 in the championship of bracket play to defeat Trey VanWyk from Oskaloosa and secure gold. Darling was the No. 2 seed with VanWyk entering as the No. 1 thanks to his 823 series in the opening rounds.
The pre-bracket portion of the meet saw two perfect games get rolled, as Darling and Charlie Pelham from Clinton both hit 300.
In the boys 3A team battle, it was Muscatine a winner over Waterloo West, with Cedar Rapids Praire taking third. Muscatine was the No. 1 overall seed and West the No. 2.
The girls 3A team title went to Cedar Rapids Kennedy, as they knocked off Des Moines Lincoln in the finals. The Cougars were the top overall seed heading into bracket play.
Lindy Dhuse of North Scott claimed individual gold in 2A, besting Jaelynn Ketterer, 216-176. Ketterer was looking to repeat after capturing gold last year for Keokuk.
Wednesday will conclude action from the Cadillac XBC in Waterloo with 3A individual and 1A team events.