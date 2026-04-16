Iowa High School Sports Could Include All Eighth-Graders Soon

Two Iowa high school sports currently allow eighth-graders to compete at the varsity level before they become freshmen.

But a bill approved by the Iowa Senate and headed for the governor could clear the way for all sports to bring up middle schoolers.

Baseball and softball are played during the summer in the state of Iowa, allowing for those who are finishing up as eighth-graders to compete with the high school programs. Those are the only two sports in which that is allowed.

Bill Headed To Governor For Final Approval

According to Radio Iowa , the bill includes the Iowa Department of Education consulting with the Iowa High School Athletic Association - the governing body for boys athletics in Iowa - and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union - the same for girls athletics within the state - to produce a set of rules that would determine how eighth-graders could be included in fall, winter and spring sports moving forward.

Some are opposed, including Senator Mike Zimmer, a retired teacher and coach.

“If any public school in Iowa is having trouble filling a roster, they can enter into a sharing agreement with the neighboring school,” Zimmer said. “We’ve been doing it for years. Bringing up eighth graders, 13-year-olds, to compete with 18- and 19-year-olds, I’m trying to figure out why would we be doing this.”

Same Bill Includes Change To Transfer Rules For Days Out Of Competition

The same bill also calls for a change to the transfer rule. That states students who transfer from one school to another by open enrollment must sit out 90 consecutive school days before they can compete in varsity sports.

If approved, that 90-day clause would change to 140 calendar days. This is due to several school districts in Iowa going to a four-day week compared to a five-day week of school.

Should the governor approve the bill and sign it into law, the policy would take effect August 1, 2026. That would be the date for both the allowing of eighth graders to be called up and the transfer dates.

Handful of State Currently Allow For Eighth Graders At The High School Level

Several states do allow eighth graders to compete at the high school level already including Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, New York, South Carolina and South Dakota just to name a few.

From a personal perspective as someone who has covered all high school sports for two-plus decades, this could benefit several programs and schools. Cross country, track and field, tennis, bowling, golf and swimming just to name a few.

However, having eighth graders - outside of a select case - go up against 11th and 12th graders on the football field or the wrestling mats would not be a wise choice. Regulations must be put into place and followed for this to have success and be a benefit.