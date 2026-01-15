Future College Teammates Become Career Scoring Leaders On Same Night
Two future college teammates became the career scoring leaders at their respective Iowa high schools on Tuesday night.
Izzy Eisbach broke the Nodaway Valley High School scoring mark while LJ Maehl did the same at Fort Dodge Senior High. The two are both committed to Northwest Missouri State to continue playing basketball.
Eisbach scored 43 points in a 73-71 win for Nodaway Valley over a ranked Mount Ayr team. Her total gives her 1,947 points in 82 career high school games, moving her past the previous mark set by Lindsey Davis in 2024 at 1,908 career points.
Maehl, meanwhile, became just the second 1,000-point scorer at Fort Dodge, eclipsing the mark set by Molly Nelson in 1998 at 1,172. She now has 1,178 points after going for 25 in a 56-11 thumping of Des Moines East.
On the year, Eisbach is one of the top scorers in the state of Iowa for girls basketball, averaging almost 34 per night. She has 337 points this season and is averaging 6.5 rebounds, nearly six steals and almost four assists.
Maehl has 197 points and is averaging over 16 per game with nine rebounds and two assists.
Northwest Missouri State Roster Features Four Former Iowa Players
Northwest Missouri State competes at the NCAA Division II level and is in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association. Austin Meyer serves as the head coach for the Bearcats, as he was hired in 2018.
The current roster for Northwest Missouri State includes four former Iowa high school basketball players in Andrea Lopreato from Mount Pleasant, Bailey Birmingham of Norwalk, Kirsten Hauck from Waukee and Sadie Maas of Waukee Northwest.