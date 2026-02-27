Iowa Girls High School Basketball State Tournament Predictions, Information
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament tips off on Monday, March 2 from the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa.
Over six days of action, 35 games will be contested with five champions crowned in five classifications of girls basketball. Games will be available for streaming live on the IGHSAU YouTube Channel.
Tournament Information For Iowa Girls High School State Basketball
All four quarterfinal games in Class 5A and three of the four in 3A will hit the court on Monday, March 2, with the final 3A game, all four 4A quarterfinals and two 2A quarters set for Tuesday, March 3.
On Wednesday, March 4, the final quarterfinals in 2A and the four 1A quarters will be contested.
Semifinals in 5A, 3A and 4A are scheduled for Thursday, March 5, with the 2A and 1A semifinals taking place Friday, March 6.
The championship game schedule begins Friday, March 6 with 5A and 3A, as 4A, 2A and 1A complete the tournament on Saturday, March 7.
Here are game-by-game predictions for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament.
Iowa Girls High School State Basketball Championship Predictions
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
- Johnston over Ankeny Centennial
- Ankeny over Cedar Rapids Washington
- Dowling Catholic over Valley
- Iowa City West over Waukee Northwest
Semifinals
- Johnston over Ankeny
- Dowling Catholic over Iowa City West
Championship
- Johnston over Dowling Catholic
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
- Dallas Center-Grimes over Waverly-Shell Rock
- Norwalk over Central DeWitt
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan over North Polk
- Clear Creek-Amana over Carlisle
Semifinals
- Dallas Center-Grimes over Norwalk
- Clear Creek-Amana over Sioux City Bishop Heelan
Championship
- Dallas Center-Grimes over Clear Creek-Amana
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
- Mount Vernon over Cherokee
- Williamsburg over Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
- Maquoketa over Mediapolis
- Des Moines Christian over Forest City
Semifinals
- Mount Vernon over Williamsburg
- Maquoketa over Des Moines Christian
Championship
- Maquoketa over Mount Vernon
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
- Hinton over West Lyon
- Denver over Emmetsburg
- Rock Valley over Iowa City Regina
- Treynor over Central Lyon
Semifinals
- Hinton over Denver
- Rock Valley over Treynor
Championship
- Hinton over Rock Valley
Class 1A
Quarterfinals
- Algona Bishop Garrigan over Kee
- Lynnville-Sully over Dunkerton
- Newell-Fonda over Saint Ansgar
- Council Bluffs St. Albert over Exira-EHK
Semifinals
- Algona Bishop Garrigan over Lynnville-Sully
- Council Bluffs St. Albert over Newell-Fonda
Championship
- Council Bluffs St. Albert over Algona Bishop Garrigan