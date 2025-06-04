Gatorade Iowa Baseball Player of the Year revealed
Taitn Gray of Dallas Center-Grimes has been named the 2024-25 Gatorade Iowa Baseball Player of the Year.
Gray, a senior, hit .538 with 14 home runs, 39 RBI and 37 runs scored last year for the Mustangs, helping them reach the Class 4A state tournament. He also sported an on-base percentage of .709, a slugging percentage of 1.165 and an OPS of 1.874.
Regarded as one of the Top 100 prospects in the upcoming Major League Baseball Draft, Gray has verbally committed to play baseball at the University of Oregon. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound catcher was named the 2025 MaxPreps Preseason Iowa Player of the Year and Prep Baseball ranks him as the No. 1 prospect in Iowa.
“He’s really impressive,” Ankeny head coach Joe Balvanz said of Gray. “He’s a switch-hitter with a tremendous frame. He has some pretty nice tools to work with.”
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states across 12 different high school sports including football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball and boys and girls track and field.
Gray is currently batting .500 with three home runs, three doubles, a triple, 11 RBI and 11 runs scored through eight games for Dallas Center-Grimes.