Gatorade Iowa Softball Player of the Year announced
Mariah Myers has been named the 40th Gatorade Iowa Softball Player of the Year. Myers is currently in her senior season with St. Edmond Catholic School in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
A University of Iowa commit, Myers helped the Gaels reach the Class 1A state tournament last year, finishing fourth overall with a 26-7 record. She hit .600 with 14 home runs, 13 doubles, 45 runs scored and 36 RBI while being walked 29 times.
Through 11 games this season, Myers has hit five home runs with four doubles, two triples, 21 runs scored and 11 RBI while being walked 16 times.
“Mariah is one of the best players I’ve watched play the game of softball,” North Union head coach Kim Price said. “Mariah is a force at the plate and defensively on the field. She has impeccable discipline at the plate, and she can adjust to the pitch to get a solid hit regardless of the location.”
Along with being a multi-time all-state softball selection, Myers captured a state track and field title this past spring and is a multi-time state and Drake Relays qualifier in the discus and shot put.
The 5-foot-9 senior holds a 3.8 grade point average in the classroom and has volunteered with Pride in Community Appearance and as a youth softball coach.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states across 12 different high school sports. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.
Every winner receives a grant to donate to a social impact partner.