Girls Iowa high school state tennis semifinals set
The fields have been dwindled down to the final four in Class 1A and 2A at Iowa girls high school state tennis, as action took place Friday.
Three of the Top 4 seeds make the semifinals in 1A singles led by defending state champion Gabriella Fleming of Cedar Rapids Xavier. Fleming did not drop a game during her two wins, and will now take on unseeded Lauren Gibb of St. Edmond.
Gibb, a standout softball player for the Gaels, upset No. 4 seed Gabi Jacobs of Shenandoah in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 6-4.
In the other matchup, Pella’s Claire Smock faces off against Kate Holton of Waterloo Columbus.
The 1A doubles semis will feature Ruby Smith and Isabel Tobin of Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Addy Joslin and Lauren Muller from Dike-New Hartford. Joslin and Muller’s teammates, Izzy Norton and Aidalyn Tott, take on Grace and Olivia Huniker of Decorah in the other matchup.
Over in 2A, Ankeny’s Kira Smith faces Lily Holland from Cedar Rapids Jefferson and North Scott’s Madelyn Jepsen takes on Sescie Haan from Clinton.
The doubles draw will see Grace Frye and Juju Mauro of Dowling Catholic battle Sasha Postnikov and Marie Stier of Iowa City West, while the other side sees Frye and Mauro’s teammates, Payton Blume and Mady Pierron, square off with Mia Deines and London Taylor from Waukee Northwest.