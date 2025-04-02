Girls soccer rankings: Ankeny, Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver sit atop first poll
Girls soccer has kicked off with the first installment of official rankings being released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Ankeny in Class 3A, Waverly-Shell Rock in 2A and Denver in 1A were all named No. 1 in their respective classifications.
All roads lead to June and the campus of Iowa State University for the state tournament with regionals kicking off in late May.
Denver was the runner-up to Nevada a year ago while Dallas Center-Grimes (2A) and Bettendorf (3A) claimed the other state titles.
Here are the first installment of the IGHSAU girls state soccer rankings:
IOWA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC UNION SOCCER RANKINGS
(April 2, 2023)
Class 3A
1. Ankeny; 2. West Des Moines Valley; 3. Waukee; 4. Bettendorf; 5. Ankeny Centennial; 6. Waukee Northwest; 7. Pleasant Valley; 8. Linn-Mar; 9. Johnston; 10. Iowa City Liberty; 11. Ames; 12. Iowa City West; 13. Dowling Catholic; 14. Southeast Polk; 15. Cedar Rapids Prairie.
Class 2A
1. Waverly-Shell Rock; 2. Dallas Center-Grimes; 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 4. Norwalk; 5. Pella; 6. North Polk; 7. Lewis Central; 8. Spencer; 9. Independence; 10. North Scott; 11. Marion; 12. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson; 13. ADM; 14. Spirit Lake; 15. Mount Vernon.
Class 1A
1. Denver; 2. Nevada; 3. Treynor; 4. Sioux City Bishop Heelan; 5. Davenport Assumption; 6. Des Moines Christian; 7. Council Bluffs St. Albert; 8. Dike-New Hartford; 9. Hudson; 10. Gilbert; 11. Underwood; 12. Center Point-Urbana; 13. Beckman Catholic; 14. Tri-Center; 15. Unity Christian.