Girls soccer rankings: Ankeny, Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver sit atop first poll

The first poll for girls soccer has been released with Ankeny, Waverly-Shell Rock and Denver checking in at No. 1

Dana Becker

Nevada celebrates after winning the Class 1A girls state soccer title last spring.
Nevada celebrates after winning the Class 1A girls state soccer title last spring. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Girls soccer has kicked off with the first installment of official rankings being released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Ankeny in Class 3A, Waverly-Shell Rock in 2A and Denver in 1A were all named No. 1 in their respective classifications.

All roads lead to June and the campus of Iowa State University for the state tournament with regionals kicking off in late May. 

Denver was the runner-up to Nevada a year ago while Dallas Center-Grimes (2A) and Bettendorf (3A) claimed the other state titles.

Here are the first installment of the IGHSAU girls state soccer rankings:

IOWA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC UNION SOCCER RANKINGS

(April 2, 2023)

Class 3A

1. Ankeny; 2. West Des Moines Valley; 3. Waukee; 4. Bettendorf; 5. Ankeny Centennial; 6. Waukee Northwest; 7. Pleasant Valley; 8. Linn-Mar; 9. Johnston; 10. Iowa City Liberty; 11. Ames; 12. Iowa City West; 13. Dowling Catholic; 14. Southeast Polk; 15. Cedar Rapids Prairie.

Class 2A

1. Waverly-Shell Rock; 2. Dallas Center-Grimes; 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 4. Norwalk; 5. Pella; 6. North Polk; 7. Lewis Central; 8. Spencer; 9. Independence; 10. North Scott; 11. Marion; 12. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson; 13. ADM; 14. Spirit Lake; 15. Mount Vernon.

Class 1A

1. Denver; 2. Nevada; 3. Treynor; 4. Sioux City Bishop Heelan; 5. Davenport Assumption; 6. Des Moines Christian; 7. Council Bluffs St. Albert; 8. Dike-New Hartford; 9. Hudson; 10. Gilbert; 11. Underwood; 12. Center Point-Urbana; 13. Beckman Catholic; 14. Tri-Center; 15. Unity Christian.

