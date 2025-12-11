Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 11, 2025
With the first slate of scheduled games in the books for the exciting 2025-26 season, it's time to take an initial look at High School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state boys basketball rankings.
Considering the impressive talent, depth, and long-standing tradition of so many powerhouse programs competing within the WIAA's five respective divisions, it was a challenging task narrowing the field of teams into an elite list of potential front-runners. Although several top-notch programs were ultimately left off the rankings, the legitimate contenders will fittingly rise to the top and make their presence known each week one meaningful victory at a time.
Wisconsin Lutheran currently holds the top spot in the rankings, Kettle Moraine follows in second place, De Pere is third, Arrowhead comes in fourth, and Brookfield East is fifth.
The Vikings, the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion, began the season with three consecutive victories over Pike (68-65), Waukesha North (91-34), and Slinger (68-46).
Twenty-one teams in the rankings are currently undefeated.
1. Wisconsin Lutheran (3-0)
2024-25: Won the Woodland Conference (West Division) title, claimed the WIAA Division 1 state championship, and finished with a 28-2 overall record
Next up: vs. No. 23 New Berlin West (Dec. 12)
2. Kettle Moraine (4-0)
2024-25: Won the Classic 8 Conference championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and finished the season with a 26-1 overall record.
Next up: vs. Mukwonago (Dec. 12)
3. De Pere (1-0)
2024-25: Won the Fox River Classic Conference championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and finished the season with a 26-2 overall record.
Next up: at Green Bay Southwest (Dec. 12)
4. Arrowhead (3-0)
2024-25: Finished second in the Classic 8 Conference standings, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 finals, and ended the season with a 15-11 overall record.
Next up: vs. Waukesha West (Dec. 12)
5. Brookfield East (4-0)
2024-25: Finished second in the Greater Metro Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and ended the season with a 16-10 overall record.
Next up: at No. 22 Menomonee Falls (Dec. 12)
6. Bay Port (4-0)
2024-25: Finished fourth in the Fox River Classic Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 regionals, and ended the season with a 15-11 overall record.
Next up: at Ashwaubenon (Dec. 12)
7. Homestead (2-0)
2024-25: Finished second in the North Shore Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and ended the season with a 19-7 overall record.
Next up: vs. Nicolet (Dec. 12)
8. Kaukauna (2-0)
2024-25: Won the Fox Valley Association championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and finished the season with a 23-4 overall record.
Next up: vs. Fond du Lac (Dec. 12)
9. West Allis Central (3-0)
2024-25: Finished second in the Woodland Conference (West Division), advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and ended the season with a 21-6 overall record.
Next up: at South Milwaukee (Dec. 12)
10. Waunakee (2-0)
2024-25: Earned a share of the Badger Conference (Large Division) championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semfinals, and finished the season 23-6 overall.
Next up: vs. Beaver Dam (Dec. 11)
11. Kimberly (1-1)
2024-25: Finished fifth in the Fox Valley Association, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and ended the season with a 13-14 overall record.
Next up: vs. Appleton East (Dec. 12)
12. Verona (3-0)
2024-25: Finished second in the Big Eight Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and ended the season with a 20-7 overall record.
Next up: vs. Sun Prairie West (Dec. 12)
13. Racine Park (3-0)
2024-25: Won the Southeast Conference championship, claimed the WIAA Division 2 state title, and finished the season with a 27-3 overall record.
Next up: vs. Franklin (Dec. 12)
14. Middleton (3-0)
2024-25: Finished fifth in the Big Eight Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and ended the season with a 15-11 overall record.
Next up: vs. Sun Prairie East (Dec. 12)
15. Sheboygan North (2-0)
2024-25: Tied for third in the Fox River Classic Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and finished the season with a 19-8 overall record.
Next up: vs. Manitowoc Lincoln (Dec. 12)
16. Wauwatosa West (3-1)
2024-25: Earned a share of the Greater Metro Conference championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state finals, and finished the season with a 24-6 overall record.
Next up: at Wauwatosa East (Dec. 12)
17. Neenah (2-1)
2024-25: Tied for fourth in the Fox Valley Association, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and finished the season with a 16-10 overall record.
Next up: at Appleton West (Dec. 12)
18. Aquinas (1-0)
2024-25: Earned a share of the Mississippi Valley Conference title, won the WIAA Division 4 state championship, and finished the season with a 26-3 overall record.
Next up: vs. Sparta (Dec. 12)
19. Oregon (2-0)
2024-25: Finished second in the Badger Conference (Large Division), advanced to the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and ended the season with a 15-11 overall record.
Next up: vs. Milton (Dec. 12)
20. West De Pere (2-0)
2024-25: Won the Bay Conference championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 regionals, and finished the season with a 16-9 overall record.
Next up: at Pulaski (Dec. 12)
21. Appleton North (2-0)
2024-25: Finished third in the Fox Valley Association, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and end the season with an 18-8 overall record.
Next up: at Oshkosh West (Dec. 12)
22. Menomonee Falls (2-0)
2024-25: Finished fourth in the Greater Metro Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 regionals, and ended the season with a 13-12 overall record.
Next up: vs. No. 5-ranked Brookfield East (Dec. 12)
23. New Berlin West (3-0)
2024-25: Tied for third in the Woodland Conference (West Division), advanced to the WIAA Division 2 regional finals, and finished the season with a 17-9 overall record.
Next up: at Wisconsin Lutheran (Dec. 12)
24. Oak Creek (3-0)
2024-25: Tied for third in the Southeast Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and finished the season with a 20-7 overall record.
Next up: at Oconomowoc (Dec. 11)
25. Milwaukee Academy of Science (2-2)
2024-25: Won the WIAA Division 3 state championship and finished the season with a 25-1 overall record
Next up: vs. Destiny (Dec. 16)
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com