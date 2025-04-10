High School

Grundy Center football: Schedule for three-time defending champs released

Grundy Center football faces Dike New-Hartford in rematch of 1A title game in Week 3

Dana Becker

Judd Jirovsky returns for Grundy Center, who have won three straight state football titles.
/ Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Grundy Center enters 2025 having captured three consecutive state championships in two classes. The Spartans are the reigning Class 1A champions after taking care of Dike-New Hartford in the finals.

Now, they look to make it four in a row. 

Last year, Grundy Center went 13-0 for the third straight season. They are an incredible 72-5 over the last six years, including a 39-game win streak.

And the crazy thing is, the Spartans return several standouts led by quarterback Judd Jirovsky. The soon-to-be senior threw for 2,181 yards and 25 touchdowns with just one interception on 193 attempts.

Jirovsky also ran for 532 yards with 18 trips to the end zone, which led the team. They will need to replace leading rusher Brody Zinkula, but have Pete Lebo and a handful of others back with experience.

At the receiver position, Devin Hinders and Brayden Davie will be counted on to replace Tiernan Vokes, who had over 1,000 yards. Hinders caught 21 passes for 332 and Davis had 12 for 214.

The Grundy Center defense featuers Lebo, Jirovsky, Aiden Hook, Grant Newton and Ryder Slifer all back in the fold. 

Up first for the Spartans will be Aplington-Parkersburg, one of the more storied programs in the state. A trip to Waterloo Columbus follows before a rematch with Dike-New Hartford on the road in Week 3.

District play includes road games at Clarion-Goldfield/Dows and Central Springs around home dates with Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, South Hardin and Eagle Grove. 

South Hardin reached the quarterfinals last year while Garner-Hayfield/Ventura was a 2A playoff qualifier. Aplington-Parkersburg also made the postseason.

2025 GRUNDY CENTER FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 29 Aplington-Parkersburg

Sept. 5 at Waterloo Columbus

Sept. 12 at Dike-New Hartford

Sept. 19 Garner-Hayfield/Ventura

Sept. 26 at Clarion-Goldfield/Dows

Oct. 3 South Hardin

Oct. 10 at Central Springs

Oct. 17 Eagle Grove

