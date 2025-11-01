High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 10 Top 25 Fared
Friday night was wall-to-wall playoff action in Iowa high school football, as the Round of 16 took place in all seven classes.
The round featured more favorites advancing, but did provide a couple of upsets and near-upsets throughout.
Dowling Catholic, the top-ranked team in the state, rolled, moving into the Class 5A quarterfinals with a commanding 44-6 victory over Waterloo West. The same held true for Cedar Rapids Xavier, who is ranked No. 2 and in 4A, as the Saints thumped Waverly-Shell Rock, 47-0.
Iowa City Liberty and Waukee Northwest also posted double-digit wins, as West Des Moines Valley survived the upset effort of Cedar Rapids Prairie, 26-20.
Up next will be the quarterfinals, with spots inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on the line.
The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.
Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 10 Top 25 Fared:
1. Dowling Catholic (9-1)
Last week: defeated Waterloo West, 44-6
Next game: vs. Iowa City West, Friday, November 7
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-0)
Last week: defeated Waverly-Shell Rock, 47-0
Next game: vs. ADM, Friday, November 7
3. Iowa City Liberty (9-1)
Last week: defeated Waukee, 34-20
Next game: vs. Southeast Polk, Friday, November 7
4. Waukee Northwest (9-1)
Last week: defeated Indianola, 28-7
Next game: vs. Sioux City East, Friday, November 7
5. West Des Moines Valley (8-2)
Last week: defeated Cedar Rapids Prairie, 26-20
Next game: vs. Johnston, Friday, November 7
6. Carroll Kuemper (10-0)
Last week: defeated OABCIG, 26-15
Next game: vs. Cherokee, Friday, November 7
7. Sioux City East (9-1)
Last week: defeated Dallas Center-Grimes, 28-14
Next game: vs. Waukee Northwest, Friday, November 7
8. Johnston (8-2)
Last week: defeated Ankeny Centennial, 34-26
Next game: vs. Valley, Friday, November 7
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-1)
Last week: defeated Le Mars, 42-7
Next game: vs. North Polk, Friday, November 7
10. Grundy Center (10-0)
Last week: defeated Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, 42-7
Next game: vs. Beckman Catholic, Friday, November 7
11. Iowa City Regina (10-0)
Last week: defeated Cascade, 52-13
Next game: vs. Pleasantville, Friday, November 7
12. Solon (9-0)
Last week: defeated Benton, 31-6
Next game: vs. Winterset, Friday, November 7
13. Pella (9-1)
Last week: defeated Davenport North, 17-14
Next game: vs. Decorah, Friday, November 7
14. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (8-2)
Last week: defeated Atlantic, 28-6
Next game: vs. Sioux Center, Friday, November 7
15. Fort Dodge (8-2)
Last week: lost to Newton, 51-7
16. Gilbert (10-0)
Last week: defeated Lewis Central, 27-24
Next game: vs. Newton, Friday, November 7
17. ADM (9-1)
Last week: defeated North Scott, 27-24
Next game: Cedar Rapids Xavier, Friday, November 7
18. Clear Lake (10-0)
Last week: defeated Mount Vernon, 41-0
Next game: vs. Nevada, Friday, November 7
19. Newton (9-1)
Last week: defeated Fort Dodge, 51-7
Next game: vs. Gilbert, Friday, November 7
20. North Polk (7-2)
Last week: defeated Glenwood, 35-21
Next game: vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Friday, November 7
21. Ankeny (7-3)
Last week: lost to Southeast Polk, 21-14
22. West Lyon (9-0)
Last week: defeated Lawton-Bronson, 63-7
Next game: vs. Underwood, Friday, November 7
23. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-4)
Last week: lost to West Des Moines Valley, 26-20
24. Iowa City West (8-2)
Last week: defeated Cedar Falls, 38-31
Next game: vs. Dowling Catholic, Friday, November 7
25. Western Dubuque (7-3)
Last week: lost to Decorah, 25-24