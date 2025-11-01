High School

Results from Week 10 of the Iowa high school football season

Dana Becker

West Des Moines Valley quarterback Drake DeGroote takes the snap against Ankeny during a high school football game Oct 17, 2025, at Ankeny Stadium in Ankeny. Mandatory Credit: Bryon Houlgrave-The Des Moines Register
Friday night was wall-to-wall playoff action in Iowa high school football, as the Round of 16 took place in all seven classes.

The round featured more favorites advancing, but did provide a couple of upsets and near-upsets throughout.

Dowling Catholic, the top-ranked team in the state, rolled, moving into the Class 5A quarterfinals with a commanding 44-6 victory over Waterloo West. The same held true for Cedar Rapids Xavier, who is ranked No. 2 and in 4A, as the Saints thumped Waverly-Shell Rock, 47-0.

Iowa City Liberty and Waukee Northwest also posted double-digit wins, as West Des Moines Valley survived the upset effort of Cedar Rapids Prairie, 26-20.

Up next will be the quarterfinals, with spots inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on the line.

The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.

Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 10 Top 25 Fared:

1. Dowling Catholic (9-1)

Last week: defeated Waterloo West, 44-6

Next game: vs. Iowa City West, Friday, November 7

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-0)

Last week: defeated Waverly-Shell Rock, 47-0

Next game: vs. ADM, Friday, November 7

3. Iowa City Liberty (9-1)

Last week: defeated Waukee, 34-20

Next game: vs. Southeast Polk, Friday, November 7

4. Waukee Northwest (9-1)

Last week: defeated Indianola, 28-7

Next game: vs. Sioux City East, Friday, November 7

5. West Des Moines Valley (8-2)

Last week: defeated Cedar Rapids Prairie, 26-20

Next game: vs. Johnston, Friday, November 7

6. Carroll Kuemper (10-0)

Last week: defeated OABCIG, 26-15

Next game: vs. Cherokee, Friday, November 7

7. Sioux City East (9-1)

Last week: defeated Dallas Center-Grimes, 28-14

Next game: vs. Waukee Northwest, Friday, November 7

8. Johnston (8-2)

Last week: defeated Ankeny Centennial, 34-26

Next game: vs. Valley, Friday, November 7

9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-1)

Last week: defeated Le Mars, 42-7

Next game: vs. North Polk, Friday, November 7

10. Grundy Center (10-0)

Last week: defeated Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, 42-7

Next game: vs. Beckman Catholic, Friday, November 7

11. Iowa City Regina (10-0)

Last week: defeated Cascade, 52-13

Next game: vs. Pleasantville, Friday, November 7

12. Solon (9-0)

Last week: defeated Benton, 31-6

Next game: vs. Winterset, Friday, November 7

13. Pella (9-1)

Last week: defeated Davenport North, 17-14

Next game: vs. Decorah, Friday, November 7

14. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (8-2)

Last week: defeated Atlantic, 28-6

Next game: vs. Sioux Center, Friday, November 7

15. Fort Dodge (8-2)

Last week: lost to Newton, 51-7

16. Gilbert (10-0)

Last week: defeated Lewis Central, 27-24

Next game: vs. Newton, Friday, November 7

17. ADM (9-1)

Last week: defeated North Scott, 27-24

Next game: Cedar Rapids Xavier, Friday, November 7

18. Clear Lake (10-0)

Last week: defeated Mount Vernon, 41-0

Next game: vs. Nevada, Friday, November 7

19. Newton (9-1)

Last week: defeated Fort Dodge, 51-7

Next game: vs. Gilbert, Friday, November 7

20. North Polk (7-2)

Last week: defeated Glenwood, 35-21

Next game: vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Friday, November 7

21. Ankeny (7-3)

Last week: lost to Southeast Polk, 21-14

22. West Lyon (9-0)

Last week: defeated Lawton-Bronson, 63-7

Next game: vs. Underwood, Friday, November 7

23. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-4)

Last week: lost to West Des Moines Valley, 26-20

24. Iowa City West (8-2)

Last week: defeated Cedar Falls, 38-31

Next game: vs. Dowling Catholic, Friday, November 7

25. Western Dubuque (7-3)

Last week: lost to Decorah, 25-24

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

