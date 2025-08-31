High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 2 Eight-Player Top 8

High School

The top teams in eight-player football ranked in Iowa

While Bishop Garrigan remains No. 1 in the latest High School on Sports Iowa eight-player high school football rankings, there is a new team in the Top 8.

The Golden Bears put up 60 in a win over Kingsley-Pierson, who moved back to the eight-player ranks this season after two years spent competing in Class A.

As a way to separate 11-player from eight-player, here are the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 1 Eight-Player Top 8:

High School on SI Iowa Week 1 High School Football Eight-Player Top 8

1. Bishop Garrigan (1-0)

Last week: defeated Kingsley-Pierson, 60-20
Next game: at Riceville, Friday, September 5

Previously ranked: No. 1

2. Woodbine (1-0)

Last week: defeated Lenox, 52-8
Next game: vs. Sidney, Friday, September 5

Previously ranked: No. 2

3. Iowa Valley (2-0)

Last week: defeated Don Bosco, 49-34
Next game: at Belle Plaine, Friday, September 5

Previously ranked: No. 3

4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1-0)

Last week: defeated Janesville, 55-0
Next game: vs. Meskwaki Settlement, Thursday, September 4

Previously ranked: No. 4

5. Montezuma (1-0)

Last week: defeated Springville, 28-27
Next game: at Wayne, Friday, September 5

Previously ranked: No. 5

6. Easton Valley (1-0)

Last week: defeated Winfield-Mt Union, 59-22
Next game: at Kee, Thursday, September 4

Previously ranked: No. 6

7. GTRA (1-0)

Last week: defeated West Bend-Mallard, 58-23
Next game: vs. Remsen St. Mary’s, Friday, September 5

Previously ranked: No. 8

8. Audubon (1-0)

Last week: defeated Remsen St. Mary’s, 64-18
Next game: at Griswold, Friday, September 5

Previously ranked: Unranked

Dropped out: Don Bosco.

Othersreceivingvotes: Don Bosco, Edgewood-Colesburg, Fremont-Mills, Southeast Warren.

