High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 2 Top 25 Fared

Dowling Catholic linebacker Carlos Blount Jr. (6) watches the snap during a high school football game between Valley and Dowling Catholic on Aug. 29, 2025, at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines, Iowa. Valley defeated Dowling Catholic 20-19.
Dowling Catholic linebacker Carlos Blount Jr. (6) watches the snap during a high school football game between Valley and Dowling Catholic on Aug. 29, 2025, at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines, Iowa. Valley defeated Dowling Catholic 20-19. / Ayrton Breckenridge/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is definitely going to be some shakeup in the latest High School on SI Iowa high school football Top 25 after Week 2 action.

No. 1 West Des Moines Valley suffered its first loss, falling to unranked Waukee Northwest. 

The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.

Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 2 Top 25 Fared:

High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 2 Top 25

1. West Des Moines Valley (1-1)

Last week: lost to Waukee Northwest, 27-24

2. Iowa City Liberty (2-0)

Last week: defeated Southeast Polk, 38-20

3. Sioux City East (2-0)

Last week: defeated Norwalk, 23-13

4. Southeast Polk (1-0)

Last week: lost to Iowa City Liberty, 38-20

5. Dowling Catholic (1-1)

Last week: defeated Johnston, 31-10

6. Johnston (1-1)

Last week: lost to Dowling Catholic, 31-10

7. Clear Creek-Amana (2-0)

Last week: defeated Davenport North, 51-6

8. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-0)

Last week: defeated Western Dubuque, 21-13

9. Mount Vernon (2-0)

Last week: defeated Benton, 30-20

10. Algona (1-1)

Last week: lost to Carroll Kuemper, 52-21

11. Fort Dodge (2-0)

Last week: defeated Webster City, 7-6

12. Pella (2-0)

Last week: defeated Waverly-Shell Rock, 10-3

13. ADM (2-0)

Last week: defeated Ballard, 41-3

14. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (2-0)

Last week: defeated Le Mars, 27-12

15. Carroll Kuemper (2-0)

Last week: defeated Algona, 52-21

16. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-1)

Last week: defeated Lewis Central, 30-27

17. Waukee (0-2)

Last week: lost to Ankeny, 26-13

18. OABCIG (2-0)

Last week: defeated Tri-Center, 18-14

19. Grundy Center (2-0)

Last week: defeated Waterloo Columbus, 41-7

20. Ankeny Centennial (1-1)

Last week: defeated Linn-Mar, 35-10

21. Iowa City Regina (2-0)

Last week: defeated West Branch, 28-16

22. Pleasant Valley (1-1) 

Last week: lost to Cedar Falls, 21-14

23. Lewis Central (0-2)

Last week: lost to Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 30-27

24. Norwalk (0-2)

Last week: lost to Sioux City East, 23-13

25. Iowa City West (2-0)

Last week: defeated Dubuque Hempstead, 56-7

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

