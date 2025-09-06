High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 2 Top 25 Fared
There is definitely going to be some shakeup in the latest High School on SI Iowa high school football Top 25 after Week 2 action.
No. 1 West Des Moines Valley suffered its first loss, falling to unranked Waukee Northwest.
The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.
Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 2 Top 25 Fared:
High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 2 Top 25
1. West Des Moines Valley (1-1)
Last week: lost to Waukee Northwest, 27-24
2. Iowa City Liberty (2-0)
Last week: defeated Southeast Polk, 38-20
3. Sioux City East (2-0)
Last week: defeated Norwalk, 23-13
4. Southeast Polk (1-0)
Last week: lost to Iowa City Liberty, 38-20
5. Dowling Catholic (1-1)
Last week: defeated Johnston, 31-10
6. Johnston (1-1)
Last week: lost to Dowling Catholic, 31-10
7. Clear Creek-Amana (2-0)
Last week: defeated Davenport North, 51-6
8. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-0)
Last week: defeated Western Dubuque, 21-13
9. Mount Vernon (2-0)
Last week: defeated Benton, 30-20
10. Algona (1-1)
Last week: lost to Carroll Kuemper, 52-21
11. Fort Dodge (2-0)
Last week: defeated Webster City, 7-6
12. Pella (2-0)
Last week: defeated Waverly-Shell Rock, 10-3
13. ADM (2-0)
Last week: defeated Ballard, 41-3
14. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (2-0)
Last week: defeated Le Mars, 27-12
15. Carroll Kuemper (2-0)
Last week: defeated Algona, 52-21
16. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-1)
Last week: defeated Lewis Central, 30-27
17. Waukee (0-2)
Last week: lost to Ankeny, 26-13
18. OABCIG (2-0)
Last week: defeated Tri-Center, 18-14
19. Grundy Center (2-0)
Last week: defeated Waterloo Columbus, 41-7
20. Ankeny Centennial (1-1)
Last week: defeated Linn-Mar, 35-10
21. Iowa City Regina (2-0)
Last week: defeated West Branch, 28-16
22. Pleasant Valley (1-1)
Last week: lost to Cedar Falls, 21-14
23. Lewis Central (0-2)
Last week: lost to Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 30-27
24. Norwalk (0-2)
Last week: lost to Sioux City East, 23-13
25. Iowa City West (2-0)
Last week: defeated Dubuque Hempstead, 56-7