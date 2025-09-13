High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 3 Top 25 Fared
Week 3 of the Iowa high school football season is in the books, as many of the top teams secured victories.
In a Top 10 matchup, Cedar Rapids Xavier handed Clear Creek-Amana its first loss of the year. Two matchups of Top 25 teams went to overtime, with Sioux City East besting Sioux City Bishop Heelan and North Polk topping ADM.
The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.
Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 3 Top 25 Fared:
1. Iowa City Liberty (3-0)
Last week: defeated Linn-Mar, 28-7
2. Sioux City East (3-0)
Last week: defeated Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 42-41 (OT)
3. Southeast Polk (2-1)
Last week: defeated Norwalk, 35-20
4. Waukee Northwest (3-0)
Last week: defeated Iowa City High, 49-13
5. West Des Moines Valley (2-1)
Last week: defeated Urbandale, 41-3
6. Dowling Catholic (2-1)
Last week: defeated Dallas Center-Grimes
7. Clear Creek-Amana (2-1)
Last week: lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier, 54-21
8. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0)
Last week: defeated Clear Creek-Amana, 54-21
9. Mount Vernon (2-1)
Last week: lost to Solon, 35-20
10. Johnston (2-1)
Last week: defeated Ames, 49-14
11. Carroll Kuemper (3-0)
Last week: defeated Shenandoah, 42-7
12. Fort Dodge (3-0)
Last week: defeated Waterloo East, 36-0
13. Pella (3-0)
Last week: defeated North Scott, 10-3
14. ADM (2-1)
Last week: lost to North Polk, 38-37 (OT)
15. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (2-1)
Last week: lost to Sioux City East, 42-41 (OT)
16. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-1)
Last week: defeated Council Bluffs Jefferson, 62-14
17. OABCIG (2-1)
Last week: lost to Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 20-6
18. Grundy Center (3-0)
Last week: defeated Dike-New Hartford, 35-7
19. Ankeny Centennial (2-1)
Last week: defeated Des Moines Lincoln, 47-6
20. Iowa City Regina (3-0)
Last week: defeated Alburnett, 59-27
21. Iowa City West (3-0)
Last week: defeated Pleasant Valley, 42-30
22. Algona (2-1)
Last week: defeated Forest City, 60-16
23. North Polk (3-0)
Last week: defeated ADM, 38-37 (OT)
24. Indianola (3-0)
Last week: defeated Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 31-11
25. Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-1)
Last week: lost to Bettendorf, 14-11