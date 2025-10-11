High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 7 Top 25 Fared
If there were any lingering doubts about No. 1 Waukee Northwest, the Wolves put them to rest Friday night.
Waukee Northwest not only remained unbeaten, but they handed defending four-time Class 5A state champion Southeast Polk a 38-7 defeat in the process. The Wolves are the only perfect 5A team left standing as we approach the stretch run.
No. 2 West Des Moines Valley and third-ranked Dowling Catholic both posted convincing wins, as Sioux City East knocked off Johnston in a Top 10 matchup.
The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.
Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 7 Top 25 Fared:
High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 7 Top 25
1. Waukee Northwest (7-0)
Last week: defeated Southeast Polk, 38-7
Next game: vs. Waukee, Friday, October 17
2. West Des Moines Valley (6-1)
Last week: defeated Sioux City North, 49-0
Next game: at Ankeny, Friday, October 17
3. Dowling Catholic (6-1)
Last week: defeated Waukee, 30-14
Next game: vs. Ankeny Centennial, Friday, October 17
4. Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-0)
Last week: defeated Waterloo East, 61-18
Next game: vs. Decorah, Friday, October 17
5. Johnston (5-2)
Last week: lost to Sioux City East, 21-17
Next game: at Southeast Polk, Friday, October 17
6. Iowa City Liberty (6-1)
Last week: defeated Pleasant Valley, 28-14
Next game: vs. Iowa City High, Friday, October 17
7. Carroll Kuemper (7-0)
Last week: defeated Estherville-Lincoln Central, 48-6
Next game: vs. Okoboji, Friday, October 17
8. Sioux City East (6-1)
Last week: defeated Johnston, 21-17
Next game: vs. Council Bluffs Lincoln, Friday, October 17
9. Southeast Polk (4-3)
Last week: lost to Waukee Northwest, 38-7
Next game: vs. Johnston, Friday, October 17
10. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (6-1)
Last week: defeated Webster City, 28-6
Next game: at Humboldt, Friday, October 17
11. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-1)
Last week: defeated Le Mars, 35-7
Next game: vs. Sioux City West, Friday, October 17
12. Grundy Center (7-0)
Last week: defeated Central Springs, 55-0
Next game: vs. Eagle Grove, Friday, October 17
13. Iowa City Regina (7-0)
Last week: defeated Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 49-8
Next game: vs. Louisa-Muscatine, Friday, October 17
14. Solon (7-0)
Last week: defeated Washington, 42-0
Next game: at Mount Pleasant, Friday, October 17
15. Pella (6-1)
Last week: defeated Oskaloosa, 35-0
Next game: vs. Clear Creek-Amana, Friday, October 17
16. North Polk (6-1)
Last week: defeated Des Moines, 57-0
Next game: vs.Carlisle, Friday, October 17
17. Mount Vernon (5-2)
Last week: lost to Central DeWitt, 33-24
Next game: vs. Dubuque Wahlert, Friday, October 17
18. Fort Dodge (6-1)
Last week: defeated Storm Lake, 35-0
Next game: vs. Le Mars, Friday, October 17
19. ADM (6-1)
Last week: defeated Glenwood, 45-3
Next game: vs. Lewis Central, Friday, October 17
20. Clear Lake (7-0)
Last week: defeated Iowa Falls-Alden, 56-0
Next game: at Charles City, Friday, October 17
21. Newton (6-1)
Last week: defeated Clear Creek-Amana, 31-19
Next game: vs. Grinnell, Friday, October 17
22. Gilbert (7-0)
Last week: defeated Ballard, 32-29
Next game: vs. Des Moines North, Friday, October 17
23. Iowa City West (6-1)
Last week: defeated Davenport Central, 63-7
Next game: at Cedar Rapids Prairie, Friday, October 17
24. Cedar Falls (6-1)
Last week: defeated Cedar Rapids Prairie, 20-17
Next game: at Linn-Mar, Friday, October 17
25. Ankeny (5-2)
Last week: defeated Ames, 55-3
Next game: vs. Valley, Friday, October 17