High School

High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 7 Top 25 Fared

Results from Week 7 of the Iowa high school football season

Dana Becker

Dowling Catholic wide receiver Jeffrey Roberts (3) attempts to shake off defenders during a high school football game between Valley and Dowling Catholic on Aug. 29, 2025, at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines, Iowa. Valley defeated Dowling Catholic 20-19.
Dowling Catholic wide receiver Jeffrey Roberts (3) attempts to shake off defenders during a high school football game between Valley and Dowling Catholic on Aug. 29, 2025, at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines, Iowa. Valley defeated Dowling Catholic 20-19. / Ayrton Breckenridge/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If there were any lingering doubts about No. 1 Waukee Northwest, the Wolves put them to rest Friday night.

Waukee Northwest not only remained unbeaten, but they handed defending four-time Class 5A state champion Southeast Polk a 38-7 defeat in the process. The Wolves are the only perfect 5A team left standing as we approach the stretch run.

No. 2 West Des Moines Valley and third-ranked Dowling Catholic both posted convincing wins, as Sioux City East knocked off Johnston in a Top 10 matchup.

The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.

Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 7 Top 25 Fared:

High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 7 Top 25

1. Waukee Northwest (7-0)

Last week: defeated Southeast Polk, 38-7

Next game: vs. Waukee, Friday, October 17

2. West Des Moines Valley (6-1)

Last week: defeated Sioux City North, 49-0

Next game: at Ankeny, Friday, October 17

3. Dowling Catholic (6-1)

Last week: defeated Waukee, 30-14

Next game: vs. Ankeny Centennial, Friday, October 17

4. Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-0)

Last week: defeated Waterloo East, 61-18

Next game: vs. Decorah, Friday, October 17

5. Johnston (5-2)

Last week: lost to Sioux City East, 21-17

Next game: at Southeast Polk, Friday, October 17

6. Iowa City Liberty (6-1)

Last week: defeated Pleasant Valley, 28-14

Next game: vs. Iowa City High, Friday, October 17

7. Carroll Kuemper (7-0)

Last week: defeated Estherville-Lincoln Central, 48-6

Next game: vs. Okoboji, Friday, October 17

8. Sioux City East (6-1)

Last week: defeated Johnston, 21-17

Next game: vs. Council Bluffs Lincoln, Friday, October 17

9. Southeast Polk (4-3)

Last week: lost to Waukee Northwest, 38-7

Next game: vs. Johnston, Friday, October 17

10. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (6-1)

Last week: defeated Webster City, 28-6

Next game: at Humboldt, Friday, October 17

11. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-1)

Last week: defeated Le Mars, 35-7

Next game: vs. Sioux City West, Friday, October 17

12. Grundy Center (7-0)

Last week: defeated Central Springs, 55-0

Next game: vs. Eagle Grove, Friday, October 17

13. Iowa City Regina (7-0)

Last week: defeated Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 49-8

Next game: vs. Louisa-Muscatine, Friday, October 17

14. Solon (7-0)

Last week: defeated Washington, 42-0

Next game: at Mount Pleasant, Friday, October 17

15. Pella (6-1)

Last week: defeated Oskaloosa, 35-0

Next game: vs. Clear Creek-Amana, Friday, October 17

16. North Polk (6-1)

Last week: defeated Des Moines, 57-0

Next game: vs.Carlisle, Friday, October 17

17. Mount Vernon (5-2)

Last week: lost to Central DeWitt, 33-24

Next game: vs. Dubuque Wahlert, Friday, October 17

18. Fort Dodge (6-1)

Last week: defeated Storm Lake, 35-0

Next game: vs. Le Mars, Friday, October 17

19. ADM (6-1)

Last week: defeated Glenwood, 45-3

Next game: vs. Lewis Central, Friday, October 17

20. Clear Lake (7-0)

Last week: defeated Iowa Falls-Alden, 56-0

Next game: at Charles City, Friday, October 17

21. Newton (6-1)

Last week: defeated Clear Creek-Amana, 31-19

Next game: vs. Grinnell, Friday, October 17

22. Gilbert (7-0)

Last week: defeated Ballard, 32-29

Next game: vs. Des Moines North, Friday, October 17

23. Iowa City West (6-1)

Last week: defeated Davenport Central, 63-7

Next game: at Cedar Rapids Prairie, Friday, October 17

24. Cedar Falls (6-1)

Last week: defeated Cedar Rapids Prairie, 20-17

Next game: at Linn-Mar, Friday, October 17

25. Ankeny (5-2)

Last week: defeated Ames, 55-3

Next game: vs. Valley, Friday, October 17

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa