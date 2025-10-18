High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 8 Top 25 Fared
There will be a shakeup in the latest state rankings, as No. 1 Waukee Northwest suffered its first loss of the season.
Intra-city rival Waukee got a blocked kick by Texas A&M commit Evan Jacobson to score a stunning 31-28 victory over the Wolves.
Second-ranked West Des Moines Valley also fell this past week, as Ankeny claimed a 34-26 decision.
For those ranked with TBD by next game, they are awaiting playoff matchups, which will be announced Saturday morning.
The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.
Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 8 Top 25 Fared:
High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 8 Top 25
1. Waukee Northwest (7-1)
Last week: lost to Waukee, 31-28
Next game: at Norwalk, Friday, October 24
2. West Des Moines Valley (6-2)
Last week: lost to Ankeny, 34-26
Next game: vs. Des Moines Lincoln, Friday, October 24
3. Dowling Catholic (7-1)
Last week: defeated Ankeny Centennial, 27-10
Next game: at Marshalltown, Friday, October 24
4. Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-0)
Last week: defeated Decorah, 34-0
Next game: at Mason City, Friday, October 24
5. Iowa City Liberty (7-1)
Last week: defeated Iowa City High, 48-29
Next game: vs. Muscatine, Friday, October 24
6. Carroll Kuemper (8-0)
Last week: defeated Okoboji, 35-0
Next game: TBD
7. Sioux City East (7-1)
Last week: defeated Council Bluffs Lincoln, 48-7
Next game: at Ames, Friday, October 24
8. Johnston (6-2)
Last week: defeated Southeast Polk, 38-37 (2 OT)
Next game: vs. Des Moines Roosevelt, Friday, October 24
9. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (7-1)
Last week: defeated Humboldt, 21-0
Next game: at Algona, Friday, October 24
10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-1)
Last week: defeated Sioux City West, 56-0
Next game: at Spencer, Friday, October 24
11. Grundy Center (8-0)
Last week: defeated Eagle Grove, 49-0
Next game: TBD
12. Iowa City Regina (8-0)
Last week: defeated Louisa-Muscatine, 42-0
Next game: TBD
13. Solon (8-0)
Last week: defeated Mount Pleasant, 35-0
Next game: at Fort Madison, Friday, October 24
14. Pella (7-1)
Last week: defeated Clear Creek-Amana, 44-7
Next game: at Grinnell, Friday, October 24
15. North Polk (7-1)
Last week: defeated Carlisle, 38-36
Next game: at Gilbert, Friday, October 24
16. Fort Dodge (7-1)
Last week: defeated Le Mars, 9-3
Next game: at Sioux City West, Friday, October 24
17. ADM (7-1)
Last week: defeated Lewis Central, 31-28
Next game: TBD
18. Clear Lake (8-0)
Last week: defeated Charles City, 63-0
Next game: vs. West Delaware, Friday, October 24
19. Newton (7-1)
Last week: defeated Grinnell, 35-7
Next game: vs. Marion, Friday, October 24
20. Gilbert (8-0)
Last week: defeated Des Moines North, 55-6
Next game: vs. North Polk, Friday, October 24
21. Iowa City West (6-2)
Last week: lost to Cedar Rapids Prairie, 45-31
Next game: vs. Linn-Mar, Friday, October 24
22. Cedar Falls (6-2)
Last week: lost to Linn-Mar, 21-13
Next game: vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Friday, October 24
23. Ankeny (6-2)
Last week: defeated Valley, 34-26
Next game: at Council Bluffs Lincoln, Friday, October 24
24. West Lyon (8-0)
Last week: defeated Lawton-Bronson, 56-6
Next game: TBD
25. West Hancock (8-0)
Last week: defeated Belmond-Klemme, 38-24
Next game: TBD