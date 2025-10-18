High School

Results from Week 8 of the Iowa high school football season

Waukee’s Evan Jacobson (86) runs a route during a game against Dowling on Oct. 10, 2025, at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines.
Waukee’s Evan Jacobson (86) runs a route during a game against Dowling on Oct. 10, 2025, at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There will be a shakeup in the latest state rankings, as No. 1 Waukee Northwest suffered its first loss of the season.

Intra-city rival Waukee got a blocked kick by Texas A&M commit Evan Jacobson to score a stunning 31-28 victory over the Wolves.

Second-ranked West Des Moines Valley also fell this past week, as Ankeny claimed a 34-26 decision. 

For those ranked with TBD by next game, they are awaiting playoff matchups, which will be announced Saturday morning.

The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.

Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 8 Top 25 Fared:

High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 8 Top 25

1. Waukee Northwest (7-1)

Last week: lost to Waukee, 31-28

Next game: at Norwalk, Friday, October 24

2. West Des Moines Valley (6-2)

Last week: lost to Ankeny, 34-26

Next game: vs. Des Moines Lincoln, Friday, October 24

3. Dowling Catholic (7-1)

Last week: defeated Ankeny Centennial, 27-10

Next game: at Marshalltown, Friday, October 24

4. Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-0)

Last week: defeated Decorah, 34-0

Next game: at Mason City, Friday, October 24

5. Iowa City Liberty (7-1)

Last week: defeated Iowa City High, 48-29

Next game: vs. Muscatine, Friday, October 24

6. Carroll Kuemper (8-0)

Last week: defeated Okoboji, 35-0

Next game: TBD

7. Sioux City East (7-1)

Last week: defeated Council Bluffs Lincoln, 48-7

Next game: at Ames, Friday, October 24

8. Johnston (6-2)

Last week: defeated Southeast Polk, 38-37 (2 OT)

Next game: vs. Des Moines Roosevelt, Friday, October 24

9. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (7-1)

Last week: defeated Humboldt, 21-0

Next game: at Algona, Friday, October 24

10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-1)

Last week: defeated Sioux City West, 56-0

Next game: at Spencer, Friday, October 24

11. Grundy Center (8-0)

Last week: defeated Eagle Grove, 49-0

Next game: TBD

12. Iowa City Regina (8-0)

Last week: defeated Louisa-Muscatine, 42-0

Next game: TBD

13. Solon (8-0)

Last week: defeated Mount Pleasant, 35-0

Next game: at Fort Madison, Friday, October 24

14. Pella (7-1)

Last week: defeated Clear Creek-Amana, 44-7

Next game: at Grinnell, Friday, October 24

15. North Polk (7-1)

Last week: defeated Carlisle, 38-36

Next game: at Gilbert, Friday, October 24

16. Fort Dodge (7-1)

Last week: defeated Le Mars, 9-3

Next game: at Sioux City West, Friday, October 24

17. ADM (7-1)

Last week: defeated Lewis Central, 31-28

Next game: TBD

18. Clear Lake (8-0)

Last week: defeated Charles City, 63-0

Next game: vs. West Delaware, Friday, October 24

19. Newton (7-1)

Last week: defeated Grinnell, 35-7

Next game: vs. Marion, Friday, October 24

20. Gilbert (8-0)

Last week: defeated Des Moines North, 55-6

Next game: vs. North Polk, Friday, October 24

21. Iowa City West (6-2)

Last week: lost to Cedar Rapids Prairie, 45-31

Next game: vs. Linn-Mar, Friday, October 24

22. Cedar Falls (6-2)

Last week: lost to Linn-Mar, 21-13

Next game: vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Friday, October 24

23. Ankeny (6-2)

Last week: defeated Valley, 34-26

Next game: at Council Bluffs Lincoln, Friday, October 24

24. West Lyon (8-0)

Last week: defeated Lawton-Bronson, 56-6

Next game: TBD

25. West Hancock (8-0)

Last week: defeated Belmond-Klemme, 38-24

Next game: TBD

Published
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

