Dowling Catholic will enter the Class 5A postseason as the No. 1 ranked team, as the Maroons scored a Week 9 victory over Marshalltown in Iowa high school football action, 42-0.
For 5A, 4A and 3A, this marked the final regular season games, as those three classes will begin postseason play next week. The other four classes all started playoff games on Friday night, including a major upset.
West Hancock, ranked No. 23, was knocked off in the first round by Le Mars Gehlen. This will be the first time the Eagles have not advanced to at least the semifinals since 2020.
The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.
High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 9 Top 25 Fared
1. Dowling Catholic (8-1)
Last week: defeated Marshalltown, 42-0
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-0)
Last week: defeated Mason City, 41-3
3. Iowa City Liberty (8-1)
Last week: defeated Muscatine, 68-14
4. Waukee Northwest (8-1)
Last week: defeated Norwalk, 42-7
5. West Des Moines Valley (7-2)
Last week: defeated Des Moines Lincoln, 63-0
6. Carroll Kuemper (9-0)
Last week: defeated Grand View Christian, 35-0
7. Sioux City East (8-1)
Last week: defeated Ames, 39-14
8. Johnston (7-2)
Last week: defeated Des Moines Roosevelt, 37-0
9. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (7-2)
Last week: lost to Algona, 21-13
10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1)
Last week: defeated Spencer, 41-14
11. Grundy Center (9-0)
Last week: defeated Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 57-0
12. Iowa City Regina (9-0)
Last week: defeated Northeast, 69-0
13. Solon (9-0)
Last week: defeated Fort Madison, 51-2
14. Pella (8-1)
Last week: defeated Grinnell, 14-0
15. North Polk (7-2)
Last week: lost to No. 20 Gilbert, 49-18
16. Fort Dodge (8-1)
Last week: defeated Sioux City West, 35-6
17. ADM (8-1)
Last week: defeated Denison-Schleswig, 43-0
18. Clear Lake (9-0)
Last week: defeated West Delaware, 28-0
19. Newton (8-1)
Last week: defeated Marion, 42-17
20. Gilbert (9-0)
Last week: defeated No. 15 North Polk, 49-18
21. Ankeny (7-2)
Last week: defeated Council Bluffs Lincoln, 61-0
22. West Lyon (9-0)
Last week: defeated East Sac County, 48-6
23. West Hancock (8-1)
Last week: lost to Le Mars Gehlen, 34-18
24. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-3)
Last week: defeated Dubuque Senior, 41-17
25. Iowa City West (7-2)
Last week: defeated Linn-Mar, 42-14