High School Sports on SI Iowa boys all-state basketball teams

Trevin Jirak of Valley helped the Tigers win a third consecutive Class 4A state title.
Trevin Jirak of Valley helped the Tigers win a third consecutive Class 4A state title. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The basketball balls have been put away and the jerseys placed in the closet, marking the end to the 2024-25 boys season in Iowa. 

Now, it is time to honor those that shined bright this past year with all-state honors from High School Sports on SI. 

Five players were selected to form a first, second and third team with no limitation on what positions were played. 

Here are the boys all-state basketball teams for Classes 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A in Iowa:

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS ON SI BOYS ALL-STATE BASKETBALL TEAMS

Class 5A

First Team

  • Trevin Jirak, Valley, senior
  • William Gerdes, Cedar Falls, junior
  • Davis Kern, Linn-Mar, senior
  • Trey McKowen, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, senior
  • Peyton McCollum, Waukee Northwest, senior
William Gerdes
Cedar Falls' William Gerdes helped the Tigers reach the Class 4A state tournament. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Second Team

  • Jack McCaffery, Iowa City West, senior
  • Jayden McGregory, Valley, junior
  • Evan Jacobson, Waukee, junior
  • Bode Goodman, Waukee Northwest, senior
  • Kyle Cason, Dallas Center-Grimes, junior

Third Team

  • Zay Robinson, Valley, senior
  • Manasee Kasango, Sioux City East, senior
  • Landon Davis, Waukee Northwest, junior
  • Creighton Bracker, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, senior
  • Anthony Galvin, Cedar Falls, senior

Class 3A

First Team

  • Jaidyn Coon, Storm Lake, junior
  • Cael LaFrentz, Decorah, junior
  • Thomas Meyer, Clear Lake, senior
  • Blake Aalbers, MOC-Floyd Valley, senior
  • Landon Norris, Knoxville, senior
Jaidyn Coon
Jaidyn Coon helped Storm Lake reach the Class 3A state tournament as a junior this past season. / Bryon Houlgrave/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Second Team

  • Jaxon Clark, Keokuk, junior
  • Luke Frazell, Waverly-Shell Rock, senior
  • Hudson Lorensen, ADM, junior
  • Jude Gibson, Ballard, junior
  • Zander Murray, Cedar Rapids Xavier, junior

Third Team

  • Ben Helmers, Algona, senior
  • Ryan Watters, Central DeWitt, senior
  • Kaleb Wilgenbusch, Cedar Rapids Xavier, senior
  • Jack McGuire, Pella, junior
  • Titan Schmitt, Clear Lake, senior

Class 2A

First Team

  • Mason Watkins, West Burlington, senior
  • Cael Reichter, North Fayette Valley, senior
  • Kaden Van Regenmorter, Western Christian, senior
  • Dylan Bosma, Unity Christian, junior
  • Emiliano Barrantes, Grand View Christian, senior
Kaden Van Regenmorte
Western Christian's Kaden Van Regenmorter secured a second straight title in Class 2A this past year. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Second Team

  • Carson Hoogeveen, West Lyon, senior
  • Karsten Moret, Western Christian, senior
  • Ryan Clair, Carroll Kuemper, junior
  • Jackson Lieurance, Cascade, junior
  • Brayden Hoben, Grand View Christian, junior

Third Team

  • Braylon Bingham, Pleasantville, sophomore
  • Benny Waller, Aplington-Parkersburg, junior
  • Dylan Stecker, Spirit Lake, senior
  • Talan LaFrentz, Denver, senior
  • Alec Lovely, Treynor, junior

Class 1A

First Team

  • Toryn Severson, Madrid, senior
  • Hakeal Powell, Prince of Peace, senior
  • Hunter Horn, St. Edmond, junior
  • Brady Boulton, Montezuma, junior
  • Mason Bechen, North Linn, senior
Toryn Severson
Toryn Severson led Madrid to the Class 1A state title this past year. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Second Team

  • Luke Hellige, Holy Trinity, senior
  • Spencer Roeder, Bellevue Marquette, senior
  • Carter Gruver, Woodbine, senior
  • Collin Homan, Remsen St. Mary’s, senior
  • Eli Dee, Baxter, junior

Third Team

  • Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, junior
  • Caleb Haack, Iowa Valley, senior
  • Drew Eilers, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, senior
  • Derek Paulsen, South O’Brien, senior
  • Brody Buck, Madrid, senior
