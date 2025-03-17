High School Sports on SI Iowa boys all-state basketball teams
Here are the all-state boys basketball teams in Iowa from High School Sports on SI
The basketball balls have been put away and the jerseys placed in the closet, marking the end to the 2024-25 boys season in Iowa.
Now, it is time to honor those that shined bright this past year with all-state honors from High School Sports on SI.
Five players were selected to form a first, second and third team with no limitation on what positions were played.
We previously named the High School Sports on SI girls all-state teams.
Here are the boys all-state basketball teams for Classes 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A in Iowa:
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS ON SI BOYS ALL-STATE BASKETBALL TEAMS
Class 5A
First Team
- Trevin Jirak, Valley, senior
- William Gerdes, Cedar Falls, junior
- Davis Kern, Linn-Mar, senior
- Trey McKowen, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, senior
- Peyton McCollum, Waukee Northwest, senior
Second Team
- Jack McCaffery, Iowa City West, senior
- Jayden McGregory, Valley, junior
- Evan Jacobson, Waukee, junior
- Bode Goodman, Waukee Northwest, senior
- Kyle Cason, Dallas Center-Grimes, junior
Third Team
- Zay Robinson, Valley, senior
- Manasee Kasango, Sioux City East, senior
- Landon Davis, Waukee Northwest, junior
- Creighton Bracker, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, senior
- Anthony Galvin, Cedar Falls, senior
Class 3A
First Team
- Jaidyn Coon, Storm Lake, junior
- Cael LaFrentz, Decorah, junior
- Thomas Meyer, Clear Lake, senior
- Blake Aalbers, MOC-Floyd Valley, senior
- Landon Norris, Knoxville, senior
Second Team
- Jaxon Clark, Keokuk, junior
- Luke Frazell, Waverly-Shell Rock, senior
- Hudson Lorensen, ADM, junior
- Jude Gibson, Ballard, junior
- Zander Murray, Cedar Rapids Xavier, junior
Third Team
- Ben Helmers, Algona, senior
- Ryan Watters, Central DeWitt, senior
- Kaleb Wilgenbusch, Cedar Rapids Xavier, senior
- Jack McGuire, Pella, junior
- Titan Schmitt, Clear Lake, senior
Class 2A
First Team
- Mason Watkins, West Burlington, senior
- Cael Reichter, North Fayette Valley, senior
- Kaden Van Regenmorter, Western Christian, senior
- Dylan Bosma, Unity Christian, junior
- Emiliano Barrantes, Grand View Christian, senior
Second Team
- Carson Hoogeveen, West Lyon, senior
- Karsten Moret, Western Christian, senior
- Ryan Clair, Carroll Kuemper, junior
- Jackson Lieurance, Cascade, junior
- Brayden Hoben, Grand View Christian, junior
Third Team
- Braylon Bingham, Pleasantville, sophomore
- Benny Waller, Aplington-Parkersburg, junior
- Dylan Stecker, Spirit Lake, senior
- Talan LaFrentz, Denver, senior
- Alec Lovely, Treynor, junior
Class 1A
First Team
- Toryn Severson, Madrid, senior
- Hakeal Powell, Prince of Peace, senior
- Hunter Horn, St. Edmond, junior
- Brady Boulton, Montezuma, junior
- Mason Bechen, North Linn, senior
Second Team
- Luke Hellige, Holy Trinity, senior
- Spencer Roeder, Bellevue Marquette, senior
- Carter Gruver, Woodbine, senior
- Collin Homan, Remsen St. Mary’s, senior
- Eli Dee, Baxter, junior
Third Team
- Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, junior
- Caleb Haack, Iowa Valley, senior
- Drew Eilers, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, senior
- Derek Paulsen, South O’Brien, senior
- Brody Buck, Madrid, senior
