High School Sports on SI Iowa girls all-state basketball teams

Here are the all-state girls basketball teams in Iowa from High School Sports on SI

Libby Fandel of Cedar Rapids Xavier was selected to the all-state team by High School Sports on SI.
Libby Fandel of Cedar Rapids Xavier was selected to the all-state team by High School Sports on SI. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the conclusion of the fifth and final state championship game this past Saturday night, it is time to move towards closing the book on the 2024-25 girls basketball season in Iowa.

But before we do that, High School Sports on SI needs to recognize those that had an outstanding season with all-state recognition.

Five players from each team were selected to comprise a first, second and third team with no limitation on what positions were named. 

Here are the girls all-state basketball teams for Classes 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A in Iowa:

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS ON SI GIRLS ALL-STATE BASKETBALL TEAMS

Class 5A

First Team

  • Amani Jenkins, Johnston, senior
  • Ava Zediker, Dowling, senior
  • Divine Bourrage, Davenport North, senior
  • Jenica Lewis, Johnston, junior
  • Mya Crawford, Ankeny Centennial, senior
Jenica Lewis
Jenica Lewis and Ava Zediker were both named all-state by High School Sports on SI. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Second Team

  • Ellie Muller, Dowling, junior
  • Journey Houston, Davenport North, senior
  • Nakia Ollivierre, Waterloo West, junior
  • Natalie Ramsey, Iowa City Liberty, junior
  • Alivya McCorkle, Bettendorf, junior

Third Team

  • Romey Croatt, Waukee Northwest, sophomore
  • Emily Sorenson, Waukee, senior
  • Quinn Vice, Pleasant Valley, senior
  • Jaeden Pratt, Ankeny Centennial, senior
  • Ari Phillips, Johnston, sophomore

Class 4A

First Team

  • Libby Fandel, Cedar Rapids Xavier, senior
  • Abby Tuttle, North Polk, senior
  • Averie Lower, Clear Creek-Amana, junior
  • Braylyn Birmingham, Norwalk, freshman
  • Abby Lee, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, senior

Second Team

  • Lauren Walker, Central DeWitt, senior
  • Melina Snoozy, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, sophomore
  • Macy Comito, Carlisle, junior
  • Lizzy Frazell, Waverly-Shell Rock, sophomore
  • Becca Aagard, North Polk, senior

Third Team

  • Bailey Birmingham, Norwalk, senior
  • Morgan Franken, Sioux Center, sophomore
  • Macy Meyer, Dallas Center-Grimes, sophomore
  • Campbel Schulz, North Polk, sophomore
  • Cora Widel, Maquoketa, junior

Class 3A

First Team

  • Haylee Stokes, Estherville-Lincoln Central, senior
  • Claire Lueken, Dubuque Wahlert, senior
  • Sydney Huber, Mount Vernon, senior
  • Claire Turner, Spirit Lake, junior
  • Jayden Kuper, Monticello, senior
Sydney Huber
Sydney Huber of Mount Vernon was named all-state by High School Sports on SI. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Second Team

  • Brooke Krogmann, West Delaware, senior
  • Paytn Harter, Atlantic, senior
  • Chloe Meester, Mount Vernon, senior
  • Isabella Borgos, West Marshall, senior
  • Carly Rich, Williamsburg, senior

Third Team

  • Rylee Yager, Estherville-Lincoln Central, senior
  • Addy Wolfswinkel, Cherokee, sophomore
  • Savannah Wright, Mount Vernon, freshman
  • Addy Oetker, Des Moines Christian, senior
  • Audrey Schwieso, Marion, senior

Class 2A

First Team

  • Sydney Doeschot, Hinton, junior
  • Morgan Miller, Iowa City Regina, senior
  • Molly Schafer, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, senior
  • Ava Eastlick, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, senior
  • Izzy Elsbach, Nodaway Valley, junior
Sydney Doeschot
Hinton's Sydney Doeschot was named all-state by High School Sports on SI. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Second Team

  • Aubrey Metzger, Central Lyon, senior
  • Hudsyn Ranschau, Rock Valley, junior
  • Addie McLaughlin, Iowa City Regina, freshman
  • Bianka Ronnebaum, Maquoketa Valley, senior
  • Lynnae Green, Shenandoah, senior

Third Team

  • Molly Roling, Cascade, senior
  • Mylie Zomer, Rock Valley, senior
  • Taryn Peterson, Exira-EHK, sophomore
  • Nora Konz, Treynor, junior
  • Shay Lemke, ACGC, senior

Class 1A

First Team

  • Avah Underwood, Council Bluffs St. Albert, junior
  • Kinzee Hinders, Newell-Fonda, senior
  • Graclyn Eastman, Bishop Garrigan, sophomore
  • Rowan Jacobi, Springville, junior
  • Molly Boge, North Linn, senior
Kinzee Hinders Avah Underwood
Avah Underwood and Kinzee Hinders were both named all-state by High School Sports on SI. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Second Team

  • Charlie Pryor, Woodbine, senior
  • Kennedy Brant, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, junior
  • Maura Ryan, Council Bluffs St. Albert, sophomore
  • Laynee Hogan, East Buchanan, senior
  • Ellie Sievers, Newell-Fonda, freshman

Third Team

  • Ainsley Ulrich, North Union, sophomore
  • Paige Kampman, Clarksville, junior
  • Ellen Cook, Montezuma, senior
  • Kamryn Fink, Highland, freshman
  • Emmi Bartolo, Bishop Garrigan, junior
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

