High School Sports on SI Iowa girls all-state basketball teams
Here are the all-state girls basketball teams in Iowa from High School Sports on SI
With the conclusion of the fifth and final state championship game this past Saturday night, it is time to move towards closing the book on the 2024-25 girls basketball season in Iowa.
But before we do that, High School Sports on SI needs to recognize those that had an outstanding season with all-state recognition.
Five players from each team were selected to comprise a first, second and third team with no limitation on what positions were named.
Here are the girls all-state basketball teams for Classes 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A in Iowa:
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS ON SI GIRLS ALL-STATE BASKETBALL TEAMS
Class 5A
First Team
- Amani Jenkins, Johnston, senior
- Ava Zediker, Dowling, senior
- Divine Bourrage, Davenport North, senior
- Jenica Lewis, Johnston, junior
- Mya Crawford, Ankeny Centennial, senior
Second Team
- Ellie Muller, Dowling, junior
- Journey Houston, Davenport North, senior
- Nakia Ollivierre, Waterloo West, junior
- Natalie Ramsey, Iowa City Liberty, junior
- Alivya McCorkle, Bettendorf, junior
Third Team
- Romey Croatt, Waukee Northwest, sophomore
- Emily Sorenson, Waukee, senior
- Quinn Vice, Pleasant Valley, senior
- Jaeden Pratt, Ankeny Centennial, senior
- Ari Phillips, Johnston, sophomore
Class 4A
First Team
- Libby Fandel, Cedar Rapids Xavier, senior
- Abby Tuttle, North Polk, senior
- Averie Lower, Clear Creek-Amana, junior
- Braylyn Birmingham, Norwalk, freshman
- Abby Lee, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, senior
Second Team
- Lauren Walker, Central DeWitt, senior
- Melina Snoozy, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, sophomore
- Macy Comito, Carlisle, junior
- Lizzy Frazell, Waverly-Shell Rock, sophomore
- Becca Aagard, North Polk, senior
Third Team
- Bailey Birmingham, Norwalk, senior
- Morgan Franken, Sioux Center, sophomore
- Macy Meyer, Dallas Center-Grimes, sophomore
- Campbel Schulz, North Polk, sophomore
- Cora Widel, Maquoketa, junior
Class 3A
First Team
- Haylee Stokes, Estherville-Lincoln Central, senior
- Claire Lueken, Dubuque Wahlert, senior
- Sydney Huber, Mount Vernon, senior
- Claire Turner, Spirit Lake, junior
- Jayden Kuper, Monticello, senior
Second Team
- Brooke Krogmann, West Delaware, senior
- Paytn Harter, Atlantic, senior
- Chloe Meester, Mount Vernon, senior
- Isabella Borgos, West Marshall, senior
- Carly Rich, Williamsburg, senior
Third Team
- Rylee Yager, Estherville-Lincoln Central, senior
- Addy Wolfswinkel, Cherokee, sophomore
- Savannah Wright, Mount Vernon, freshman
- Addy Oetker, Des Moines Christian, senior
- Audrey Schwieso, Marion, senior
Class 2A
First Team
- Sydney Doeschot, Hinton, junior
- Morgan Miller, Iowa City Regina, senior
- Molly Schafer, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, senior
- Ava Eastlick, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, senior
- Izzy Elsbach, Nodaway Valley, junior
Second Team
- Aubrey Metzger, Central Lyon, senior
- Hudsyn Ranschau, Rock Valley, junior
- Addie McLaughlin, Iowa City Regina, freshman
- Bianka Ronnebaum, Maquoketa Valley, senior
- Lynnae Green, Shenandoah, senior
Third Team
- Molly Roling, Cascade, senior
- Mylie Zomer, Rock Valley, senior
- Taryn Peterson, Exira-EHK, sophomore
- Nora Konz, Treynor, junior
- Shay Lemke, ACGC, senior
Class 1A
First Team
- Avah Underwood, Council Bluffs St. Albert, junior
- Kinzee Hinders, Newell-Fonda, senior
- Graclyn Eastman, Bishop Garrigan, sophomore
- Rowan Jacobi, Springville, junior
- Molly Boge, North Linn, senior
Second Team
- Charlie Pryor, Woodbine, senior
- Kennedy Brant, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, junior
- Maura Ryan, Council Bluffs St. Albert, sophomore
- Laynee Hogan, East Buchanan, senior
- Ellie Sievers, Newell-Fonda, freshman
Third Team
- Ainsley Ulrich, North Union, sophomore
- Paige Kampman, Clarksville, junior
- Ellen Cook, Montezuma, senior
- Kamryn Fink, Highland, freshman
- Emmi Bartolo, Bishop Garrigan, junior
