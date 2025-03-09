Hinton finishes perfect season, claims first state title
Playing in the state championship game for just the second time, Hinton made sure to finish the job this time.
The Blackhawks capped an unbeaten season with a 48-46 victory over Central Lyon for the Class 2A title Saturday from Des Moines and Wells Fargo Arena.
Hinton (26-0) was led by Sydney Doeschot’s 16 points and six assists, as Addison Glass added 14 with five rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Karlyn Kovarna finished with five points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
As a team, the Blackhawks blocked eight shots and recorded 12 steals, helping them overcome 23 turnovers.
Central Lyon’s Aubrey Metzger had a game-high 19 points with 12 rebounds while Alexis Austin added 12 points and two steals.
Hinton dominated in the fast-break, scoring 14 points while allowing just two. They used a 19-8 run in the third to build a lead before Central Lyon battled back, missing a potential game-tying bucket in the final seconds.