High School

Hinton finishes perfect season, claims first state title

Hinton completes undefeated season with 2A gold

Dana Becker

Hinton and Sydney Doeschot won the Class 2A state title Saturday in Des Moines.
Hinton and Sydney Doeschot won the Class 2A state title Saturday in Des Moines. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Playing in the state championship game for just the second time, Hinton made sure to finish the job this time.

The Blackhawks capped an unbeaten season with a 48-46 victory over Central Lyon for the Class 2A title Saturday from Des Moines and Wells Fargo Arena.

Hinton (26-0) was led by Sydney Doeschot’s 16 points and six assists, as Addison Glass added 14 with five rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Karlyn Kovarna finished with five points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

As a team, the Blackhawks blocked eight shots and recorded 12 steals, helping them overcome 23 turnovers. 

Central Lyon’s Aubrey Metzger had a game-high 19 points with 12 rebounds while Alexis Austin added 12 points and two steals.

Hinton dominated in the fast-break, scoring 14 points while allowing just two. They used a 19-8 run in the third to build a lead before Central Lyon battled back, missing a potential game-tying bucket in the final seconds.

Published |Modified
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa