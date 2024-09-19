Hinton (Iowa) school staff members face serious allegations regarding hazing
Former and current Hinton (Iowa) Community School District staff members, including the former head wrestling coach, are facing serious allegations steming from multiple alleged hazing incidents.
According to a report by KTIV, HCSD is being sued by three sets of parents who had students that were abused and assaulted by fellow teammates during two separate wrestling trips.
Trial dates for the lawsuits that involve former Hinton head wrestling coach Casey Crawford,
former Hinton athletic director Brian DeJong, former Hinton high school principal Phillippe
Goetstouwers, assistant wrestling coach Bradley Skuodas and Hinton superintendent Ken
Slater are scheduled to begin in 2025 and 2026.
Crawford and DeJong resigned when the allegations came to light.