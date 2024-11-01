History city: Iowa City becomes first with three state qualifiers in same season
Since the Iowa High School Athletic Association went to a 16-team format for the state football playoffs, no one school district qualified three teams for the same postseason.
No one, that is, until this year.
The Class 5A bracket will include Iowa City High, Iowa City Liberty and Iowa City West among the 16 teams. Ironically enough, all three were placed in separate pods meaning they could each advance to the UNI-Dome and the semifinals.
City High heads to Ankeny for battle with Centennial in Pod B, Liberty will host Waukee in Pod A and West goes to Bettendorf in Pod C.
The Lightning, who just recently moved up from 4A and were founded in 2017, is led by quarterback Reese Rettig. The junior, in his first season as the starter, has completed 73 percent of his passes for 2,177 yards with 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
He has several weapons at his disposal including top receivers Dallas Miller and Sutton Koller. The seniors have a combined 80 catches for over 1,400 yards with 17 touchdowns. Owen Drapeaux leads the ground attack with 760 yards and a dozen trips to the end zone.
Both Iowa City High and West feature experienced quarterbacks who have committed to their next schools. The Little Hawks are led by Bobby Bacon, who is headed to Pittburg State, has hit on 72 percent of his throws for 1,850 yards with 16 touchdowns.
Dawson Kahl and Gabe Egeland provide the ground support with over 1,400 yards and 25 touchdowns, with seven different players recording at least 146 yards receiving.
The Trojans, meanwhile, rely on Jack Wallace, a future Minnesota State player. Wallace led all players with 2,447 yards passing and was the 5A leader in offensive yards (2,767), total touchdowns (37), passing TDs (29), completions (151) and quarterback rating (209.5).
Mason Woods, who committed to the University of Iowa, is the leading receiver with 44 receptions for 934 yards and 11 TDs. Julian Manson has 43 catches for 732 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 17 yards per catch.