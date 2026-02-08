History Is Denied as Biscoglia Is Stunned, But Raccoon River-Northwest Still Rolls to Iowa Girls 2A State Title
The Iowa Girls’ 2A State Finals matches were held side by side with the 1A Division’s on Friday night at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. Earlier in the day, the other placement matches were held leaving the finals to shine in their own light.
Biscoglia’s Four-Peat Bid Ends in Heartbreak
There were three shocking results in the final round but none more so than Raccoon River-Northwest’s No. 20 Katie Biscoglia experiencing a heartbreaking outcome at 110 pounds. This was the fourth year for the IGHSAU State Tournament and Biscoglia was inline to become the first ever four-time Champ.
From 2019-2022 the IWCOA with the blessing of the Iowa High School Athletic Association held a Girls Open Tournament. Across the two tournament formats, just one female had ever won four titles, Decorah’s Naomi Simon (2021-2024).
Biscoglia came in with a 50-0 record and was poised to make history. Her finals foe was a familiar one in Ankeny’s Lauren Wilson. Biscoglia handled Wilson twice this year at the Dan Gable Donnybrook in early December, 5-0, and a dual meet, 10-1.
We don’t want to call what happened a fluke necessarily, but it was certainly a rare sequence of events.
Biscoglia went to work early, attempting a throw-by, got behind Wilson and lifted her off the mat to gain control and finish the takedown. As they were returning to the mat, however, Wilson locked up a neck wrench and hit it with perfect timing as their momentum led to an easy turn to the back. Biscoglia tried to roll through, and was close to getting out of trouble, but Wilson had her wrapped up too tight and settled back in for the fall, 43 seconds in.
Raccoon River-Northwest Clinches Team Gold Early
The only consolation for Biscoglia was that her team had their second consecutive team championship locked up prior to the finals, so there was still something to celebrate. They were up by 30 over second place Southeast Polk as the gold medal matches began, 133.5-103. Three of Biscoglia’s mates won their finals to increase the team total to 148.5 points.
McCallister and McGinness Deliver Back-to-Back Crowns
In a perfect world, Biscoglia would have won and been part of a three-match win streak from Raccoon River-Northwest from 105 to 115. The girls surrounding Biscoglia, Cassidy McCallister (105 pounds) and Addison McGinness (115) won their crowns in differing fashions.
McCallister went the distance and more when she ended regulation tied 1-1 with Indianola’s Siera Becker. McCallister was the aggressor all match and kept that going into the first overtime period where she used a leg trip to secure a takedown and the 4-1 victory.
McGinness didn’t allow Linn-Mar’s Kate Seery to escape the first period, ending the bout with a fall in 1:26. The third champion came at 140 pounds when No. 14 Calista Rodish rolled to a stress free 15-2 major decision of Waverly-Shell Rock’s Makana Miller.
Elsbury and Krah Shock the Brackets
The other big upsets during the final round came from South Tama’s No. 16 Autumn Elsbury at 170 pounds and unranked Jammie Krah of Ankeny at 145.
Elsbury was tripped up in the regional finals by No. 18 Payton Traynor of North Metro. A rematch was placed in front of Elsbury in the quarterfinals and she capitalized by sticking Traynor in the third round, 5:09. This set up a semifinal rematch with another wrestler who had previously defeated Elsbury, No. 5 Ana Simon of Decorah.
Simon dispersed losses to Elsbury and No. 6 Amalia Djoumessi (Waverly-Shell Rock) at the Dan Gable Donnybrook. Knowing that history makes Elsbury’s 16-4 drubbing of Simon all the more remarkable, but Elsbury wasn’t done yet.
Despite being a heavy underdog in the finals, Elsbury had one more set of tricks up her sleeve. Djoumessi hit a very unorthodox leg trip to secure the first takedown. Elsbury answered in the second with a more conventional leg trip. Elsbury then powered Djoumessi over with an arm bar. Once Djoumessi flipped, Elsbury used her stocky build to suppress her foe and gain the fall in 3:33.
Krah’s matched featured a busy ending that culminated in a tech of No. 16 Lauren Luzum (Decorah), 21-6. Two strong shots gave Luzum a 6-2 lead after the opening period. They started on their feet in the second period and Luzum tried a throw but just got the takedown with no back points when Krah slipped it before being in any real danger.
Krah was kept off the board in that round leaving the score at 6-5 in the third when Luzum chose top. After a minute, Luzum decided to let Krah up. After the restart, Krah went crazy, posting a flurry of points, starting with a blast double, and when they landed, caught Luzum on her hip, pulling up the bottom arm and adding four near-fall points to go up, 13-5.
Following a late escape, Luzum tried to make something happen with a throw, but Krah countered it by putting Luzum to her back for a seven-point series that achieved the tech fall ending. Krah was beaming a radiant smile post-match and shot a double leg on her coach.
Favorites Hold Serve in Title Matches
No. 10 Bella Miller (Dubuque Hempstead) and No. 22 Skylar Slade were highly favored, and their results backed that up. Miller posted a 12-1 major decision of Southeast Polk’s Addie Nelson at 135 pounds. Slade used a big hip toss 37 seconds into the final period to plant Algona’s Regan Jensen at 155 pounds, 4:37.
Slade’s coaches would have won the award for sharpest dressed if there was such a thing. The female coach was decked out in a shiny gold outfit that glistened. The man had a sweet black suit with a purple vest that popped!
Pins Pile Up on the 2A Card
While pins were not a common occurrence on the 1A card, it was the method of victory on the 2A side in eight of the 14 matches. In addition to the ones previously discussed, the following earned their gold by sticking their rivals – Tegan Roberston (Ridge View, 120 pounds), Emelia Reyes (Prairie, Cedar Rapids, 235), plus two from Algona, Ruby Roof (125 pounds) and Reagan Haynes (190).
Robertson put Pleasant Valley’s Abigail Meyrer to sleep at the 3:46 mark of the second period, trapping an arm and circling the head turning Meyrer for the fall. Reyes ran a half on Delilah Subsin (Ottumwa) and registered the fall with a second left in the first period, 1:59.
Roof was on the way to teching Waverly-Shell Rock’s Camile Schult when she put her on the back. If Shult recovered, it would be a tech, but she did not, and succumbed with 34 seconds remaining in the match, 5:26. Haynes’ came much quicker versus Iowa City, West’s Eva Jara. Early on, Haynes made Jara pay for getting caught in a bad position, forcing her to the back, gaining the fall 38 seconds into their meeting.
Nora Ohnemus from Indianola made easy work of Mara Davis (Algona) in the 100-pound final, piling up points at a furious clip en route to a 15-0 tech fall in 2:44. On the other end of the spectrum, Waterloo East’s Daniesha Watson edged Lewis Central’s Avaeh Smith, 2-1, at 130 pounds.
Algona Surges to Second in Team Race
Algona, who was behind Polk when the finals started moved into second by the end with 112 points to Southeast Polk’s 109, which landed them in third.
Team Scores (Top 10)
1-Raccoon River-Northwest 148.5
2-Algona 112
3-Southeast Polk 109
4-Ankeny 105.5
5-Iowa City Liberty 82.5
6-Waverly-Shell Rock 80.5
7-Cedar Falls 75
8-Linn-Mar 72
9-South Tama 64
10-Prairie, Cedar Rapids 63.5
Individual Results
2A-100
1st Place Match
Nora Ohnemus (Indianola) 40-0, So. over Mara Davis (Algona) 37-6, Jr. (TF-1.5 2:44 (15-0))
3rd Place Match
Kiara Ruiz (Spencer) 36-2, Sr. over Piper Phillips (Mason City) 45-8, So. (Fall 0:30)
5th Place Match
Elli Casey (Western Dubuque) 42-6, So. over Avery Headrick (WDM Girls Wrestling) 23-12, Fr. (MD 16-4)
7th Place Match
Hannah Schmitz (Norwalk) 44-7, Fr. over Livia Smith (South Tama) 42-9, Jr. (Dec 5-4)
2A-105
1st Place Match
Cassidy McCallister (Raccoon River-Northwest) 50-1, Jr. over Siera Becker (Indianola) 27-2, Jr. (SV-1 4-1)
3rd Place Match
Serenity Turner (Knoxville) 47-7, Sr. over Kambree Westendorf (Waverly-Shell Rock) 39-9, Fr. (Dec 8-1)
5th Place Match
London Vermillion (Southeast Polk) 35-9, So. over Poppy Malone (Boone) 28-9, Jr. (Fall 2:43)
7th Place Match
Allison Houston (Nevada) 40-11, So. over Taylor Cavanh (Iowa City Liberty) 21-6, Sr. (Fall 1:47)
2A-110
1st Place Match
Lauren Watson (Ankeny) 37-6, Jr. over Katie Biscoglia (Raccoon River-Northwest) 52-1, Sr. (Fall 0:43)
3rd Place Match
Greenley Grell (Central DeWitt) 38-2, Fr. over Alyssa Wheeler (Carlisle) 42-9, So. (TF-1.5 3:12 (19-2))
5th Place Match
Evalynn Karam (Iowa City Liberty) 40-10, So. over Camryn Andersen (Sioux City North) 24-9, Jr. (MD 12-4)
7th Place Match
Jazlyn Enriquez (Muscatine) 39-9, So. over Gianna Halsted (Southeast Polk) 43-14, Fr. (Dec 9-4)
2A-115
1st Place Match
Addison McGinness (Raccoon River-Northwest) 46-4, So. over Kate Seery (Linn-Mar) 43-5, Sr. (Fall 1:26)
3rd Place Match
Kate Eggleston (Iowa City Liberty) 46-5, Fr. over Nora Bockes (Ankeny) 23-6, Sr. (Fall 5:15)
5th Place Match
Lauren Whitt (Cedar Falls) 47-6, Sr. over Jada Mingus-alfaro (Spencer) 38-13, Fr. (Fall 1:27)
7th Place Match
Cadence Pastor (Marion) 37-14, Jr. over Brianna Lucero (Iowa City West) 36-15, Jr. (Dec 6-0)
2A-120
1st Place Match
Tegan Robertson (Ridge View) 50-0, Jr. over Abigail Meyrer (Pleasant Valley) 37-3, Sr. (Fall 3:46)
3rd Place Match
Chloe Adamson (Linn-Mar) 46-6, Jr. over Annabelle Rohret (Cedar Falls) 47-9, Sr. (Fall 2:44)
5th Place Match
Morgan Krall (Independence) 45-11, Sr. over Olivia Hallam (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) 38-6, Sr. (M. For.)
7th Place Match
Brianna Kiger (Carroll) 18-6, Sr. over Anyah Oatts (Carlisle) 41-10, So. (Fall 1:01)
2A-125
1st Place Match
Ruby Roof (Algona) 46-1, Fr. over Camille Schult (Waverly-Shell Rock) 43-3, Jr. (Fall 5:26)
3rd Place Match
Nesa Selmani (Bettendorf) 46-3, Sr. over Ellie Hancock (Raccoon River-Northwest) 50-7, Jr. (Fall 4:19)
5th Place Match
Jobie Conway (Cedar Falls) 47-10, Jr. over Karlie Kruse (Ankeny) 41-10, So. (Dec 1-0)
7th Place Match
Kate Melody (Gilbert) 38-11, Sr. over Jaya Theilen (Ames) 39-15, So. (Fall 2:40)
2A-130
1st Place Match
Daniesha Watson (Waterloo West) 29-4, Sr. over Avaeh Smith (Lewis Central) 38-1, Jr. (Dec 2-1)
3rd Place Match
Brielle Parke (Linn-Mar) 45-5, Jr. over Izzy Duncan (Raccoon River-Northwest) 45-15, Jr. (Fall 1:39)
5th Place Match
Destiny Hoeppner (Cedar Falls) 49-9, Sr. over Arabella Varvel (Southeast Polk) 26-9, Sr. (Fall 1:41)
7th Place Match
Ellexis Stephens (Harlan Community) 17-4, So. over Tatum Heaberlin (Gilbert) 46-6, Sr. (Fall 1:47)
2A-135
1st Place Match
Bella Miller (Dubuque Hempstead) 30-0, Jr. over Addie Nelson (Southeast Polk) 42-3, Sr. (MD 12-1)
3rd Place Match
Lexa Rozevink (Ames) 43-2, Sr. over Mariaha Benedict (Fort Dodge) 46-7, Sr. (Fall 4:57)
5th Place Match
Mia Luck (Oskaloosa) 38-7, So. over Grace Keeler (Creston) 47-9, Sr. (Dec 4-0)
7th Place Match
Josephine Budederi (Cedar Rapids Jefferson) 38-7, Sr. over Sienna Fehr (Algona) 32-14, Jr. (Fall 3:28)
2A-140
1st Place Match
Calista Rodish (Raccoon River-Northwest) 51-0, Sr. over Makana Miller (Waverly-Shell Rock) 21-3, Jr. (MD 15-2)
3rd Place Match
Evelyn Eggleston (Iowa City Liberty) 36-5, Sr. over Lauryn Metcalf (Ames) 45-7, Sr. (Fall 1:22)
5th Place Match
Maylee Rucker (South Tama) 42-7, So. over Mara Smith (Fort Madison) 37-3, Sr. (M. For.)
7th Place Match
Meredith Kaump (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) 36-11, Sr. over Haley Togba (Ankeny) 31-15, So. (Fall 0:40)
2A-145
1st Place Match
Jammie Krah (Ankeny) 45-5, So. over Lauren Luzum (Decorah) 47-3, Sr. (TF-1.5 6:00 (21-6))
3rd Place Match
Lizzy Wolf (Benton Community) 51-4, Sr. over Luisa Meade (Prairie, Cedar Rapids) 48-9, Sr. (MD 13-1)
5th Place Match
Jenna Hansen (Sioux City North) 39-3, So. over Natalie Keller (Raccoon River-Northwest) 45-7, Jr. (MD 13-1)
7th Place Match
Callum Wu (Iowa City Liberty) 41-9, Sr. over Lana Schafer (Cedar Falls) 36-12, Sr. (Fall 4:24)
2A-155
1st Place Match
Skylar Slade (Southeast Polk) 42-0, Sr. over Regan Jensen (Algona) 45-3, So. (Fall 4:37)
3rd Place Match
Shaona Emmanuel (Iowa City High) 37-5, Sr. over Layna Demoss (Benton Community) 50-7, Jr. (MD 9-0)
5th Place Match
Peyten Van Dyke (Iowa City Liberty) 36-10, Jr. over Bella Bruins (Raccoon River-Northwest) 34-15, Sr. (M. For.)
7th Place Match
Amaziah Twillie (Burlington) 31-12, So. over Trista Pike (Mason City) 40-10, Fr. (Fall 0:59)
2A-170
1st Place Match
Autumn Elsbury (South Tama) 40-4, Sr. over Amalia Djoumessi (Waverly-Shell Rock) 43-2, So. (Fall 3:33)
3rd Place Match
Ana Simon (Decorah) 50-2, Sr. over Payton Traynor (North Metro) 46-6, So. (Fall 1:42)
5th Place Match
Ava Pfab (Western Dubuque) 38-5, Jr. over Addison Bowman (Prairie, Cedar Rapids) 42-14, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:47 (15-0))
7th Place Match
Macy Peterson (Burlington) 31-12, Jr. over Aurora Lloyd (Linn-Mar) 28-12, So. (Dec 6-1)
2A-190
1st Place Match
Reagan Haynes (Algona) 43-4, Jr. over Eva Jara (Iowa City West) 27-10, So. (Fall 0:38)
3rd Place Match
Sophie Reed (Southeast Polk) 42-8, Sr. over Marli Badgley (North Metro) 33-10, Fr. (Fall 2:38)
5th Place Match
Mallori Stutsman (Carlisle) 45-5, Sr. over Madison Wright (Lewis Central) 26-11, Jr. (Fall 2:23)
7th Place Match
Serenity Malone (Cedar Rapids Washington) 25-12, So. over Cadence Heggen (Boone) 29-13, Sr. (Fall 3:37)
2A-235
1st Place Match
Emelia Reyes (Prairie, Cedar Rapids) 43-1, Jr. over Delilah Subsin (Ottumwa) 34-4, Sr. (Fall 2:00)
3rd Place Match
Sage Dzeladini (North Scott) 38-7, Jr. over Ava Potter (Fort Dodge) 42-7, Fr. (Fall 1:31)
5th Place Match
Mariah Ripperger, (Knoxville) 40-6, So. over Kinley Jimenez (South Tama) 30-7, Jr. (Fall 5:33)
7th Place Match
Aysia Moser (Ankeny) 42-10, Jr. over Lilian Miller (Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln) 31-15, Jr. (Fall 1:25)