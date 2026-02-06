Iowa Girls State Wrestling Opening Day Produces Several Upsets
The best of the best in Iowa girls high school wrestling gathered inside the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa on Thursday for the start of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state championships.
After the opening rounds of action, defending champion Raccoon River-Northwest leads in Class 2A and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont holds the advantage in the 1A team race.
Upsets Dominate At 190 Pounds In 2A
All but one weight class in 2A saw at least the top-seed advance to the semifinals, which will be contested on Friday along with the remaining consolation rounds before placement matches, including the finals, take place.
The 190-pound division was home to the run of upsets, as sophomore Eva Jara of Iowa City West knocked off Briar Ludeman from Cedar Falls in the quarterfinals, 6-4.
Katie Biscoglia Continues Her Chase Of History
Katie Biscoglia of Raccoon River-Northwest advanced to the 110-pound semis as she is chasing a fourth state championship. Biscoglia would become the first girl to win four official state titles, as the IGHSAU took over the state tournament her freshman season.
In 1A, the top-seed advanced to the semifinals in all 10 weight classes, with the No. 2 seed doing the same in eight of the 10.
Amalia Djoumessi With Fastest Fall Of The Day
Amalia Djoumessi of Waverly-Shell Rock recorded the fastest pin of the day at 10 seconds, as Deliliah Subsin from Ottumwa had a 16-second fall. Abigail Peterson of Denver won her two matches in just 47 seconds.
Greenley Grell from Central DeWitt picked up a technical fall in 1:14 for the quickest of the day.
Osage recorded 11 falls as a team followed by Ankeny, Southeast Polk and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont each with 10.
1A Team Race Features Several Still In The Hunt
Raccoon River-Northwest has some room between themselves and second place Ankeny, as Southeast Polk, Cedar Falls and Algona round out the Top 5 in 2A. The 1A race is much tighter, as Osage is just three points back of Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont with Mount Vernon third, Denver fourth and New Hampton/Turkey Valley in fifth.
Defending 1A state champion East Buchanan is in sixth overall.