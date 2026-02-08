Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (2/8/2026)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Feb. 2-7. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 15. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Ryan Clair, Kuemper Catholic boys basketball
Clair scored a game-high 29 points on 11 of 15 shooting with seven rebounds as the Knights topped Storm Lake in a battle of No. 1 ranked teams.
Benny Waller, Aplington-Parkersburg boys basketball
Waller surpassed 1,000 career points with a 37-point performance vs. East Marshall, adding seven rebounds and three assists with five made 3-pointers.
Eli Dee, Baxter boys basketball
Dee not only set the school single-game scoring record with 56 points, but he broke the school’s career scoring mark in the same contest, reachin 1,441 points.
Lauren Watson, Ankeny girls wrestling
Watson stunned three-time defending state champion Katie Biscoglia, claiming the 2A 110-pound title with a fall in 43 seconds.
Nora Ohnemus, Indianola girls wrestling
The sophomore capped an undefeated season by scoring a technical fall in the finals for gold at 100 pounds in 2A.
Tegan Robertson, Ridge View girls wrestling
Robertson, competing against girls from much larger schools, bested Abigial Meyrer for gold at 120 pounds in 2A, finishing the year 50-0.
Bella Miller, Dubuque Hempstead girls wrestling
Perfection by Miller, as she added a 2A, 135-pound title to her resume with a dominating performance.
Calista Rodish, Raccoon River-Northwest girls wrestling
Rodish finished a perfect 51-0, ending it with a state title in 2A at 140 pounds.
Skylar Slade, Southeast Polk girls wrestling
Slade continued her dominance, finishing off her senior year 42-0 with a fall in the finals.
Abigail Peterson, Denver girls wrestling
One of the nation’s best, Peterson won her first title as a freshman, going 37-0 at 100 pounds in 1A.
Chloe Sanders, Vinton-Shellsburg girls wrestling
Sanders finally reached the top of the podium after three medals, going 58-0 with a major decision in the finals of 135 in 1A.
Greta Brus, Davenport Assumption girls wrestling
Brus, a senior, went 42-0 this past year, claiming the 1A 155-pound title.
Brooklyn Graham, East Buchanan girls wrestling
Graham gave East Buchanan more hardware, going 42-0 to win the 1A 190-pound state championship.
Haley Armstrong, Atlantic girls wrestling
Thirty-eight opponents stood across from Armstrong, and the senior defeated them off, capped by a pin in the finals of 235 pounds in 1A.
Autumn Elsbury, South Tama County girls wrestling
Elsbury won gold in arguably the strongest weight class, besting two nationally ranked wrestlers at 170 pounds in 2A.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.