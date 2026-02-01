Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (2/1/2026)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Jan. 26-31. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 8. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Gage Moreno, Woodward-Granger boys basketball
Moreno went off, scoring a state-best 53 points on 21 of 31 shooting in a win over Perry. He knocked down five 3-pointers and also had six assists.
Nakia Ollivierre, Waterloo West girls basketball
Ollivierre became the 25th player in 5-on-5 history to surpass 2,000 career points. The senior is averaging over 26 points per game this year.
Olivia McDaniel, Vinton-Shellsburg girls bowling
McDaniel, a senior, recorded a 618 series on the lanes, which has her among the state leaders. Her series included a high game of 227.
Rush Steen, Waterloo West boys bowling
Steen placed his name at the top of the boys bowling leaders with a 791 series. That included a high game of 279.
Cael LaFrentz, Decorah boys basketball
LaFrentz exploded for 40 points with 15 rebounds and six blocked shots vs. Spring Grove in a dominating win.
Gabe Staley, Hamburg boys basketball
Staley had a monster double-double, scoring 40 points with 21 erbounds in a 55-54 win over Griswold.
Oscar Cline, Louisa-Muscatine boys basketball
Cline was all over the court in a 67-66 victory vs. Lone Tree, scoring 31 points with 26 rebounds, four blocks and two assists.
Hunter Horn, St. Edmond boys basketball
One night after breaking the school’s career scoring record, Horn went off for a career-high 44 points. He finished the week with 90 points in three wins by the Gaels.
Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard boys basketball
Heydon scored 26 points with 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals in a big win over Woodbine.
Skylar Slade, Southeast Polk girls wrestling
Slade will head to the girls state wrestling championships unbeaten after claiming a regional title.
