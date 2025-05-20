How to Watch the Next Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever Game
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever return to action Tuesday night when they play host to the Atlanta Dream.
Tip is set for 6 p.m. CDT from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The contest will air NBA TV and stream on League Pass, which is currently offering a free trial.
Last time out, Clark and the Fever put a hurting on the Chicago Sky, winning the season opener, 93-58. Clark, a former University of Iowa and Dowling Catholic standout, recorded a triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
Indiana and Atlanta met four times last year, with the Fever winning all four. That included a 104-100 victory in September as Clark scored 26 points with 12 assists and five rebounds.
Here is how to watch the Indiana Fever vs. the Atlanta Dream in WNBA action on Tuesday, May 20:
How to Watch Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream
When: Tuesday, May 19
Time: 6 p.m. CDT
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana
Streaming: NBA TV
Latest Odds: Fever by 7.5