Humboldt's Coen Matson Voted High School On SI’s 2024 Iowa Football Player Of The Year
After fan voting, Humboldt's Coen Matson has been voted High School On SI’s Iowa Player of the Year. Matson won the voting with 64.71 percent of the votes casted.
Vote: Who was the 2024 Iowa Football Player of the Year?
Coen Matson, QB, Humboldt
Named the Class 3A Player of the Year by the IFCA and High School On SI's Iowa first-team football team, Matson is as close to a no brainer to being on this list. Matson finished the season completing 64 percent of his passes for 2,616 yards with 28 touchdowns, adding 332 yards and five scores on the ground.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi