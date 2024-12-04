Vote: Who was the 2024 Iowa Football Player of the Year?

High School

Humboldt's Coen Matson led the Wildcats past Mount Vernon and into the Class 3A championship game Saturday night.
The high school football season is beginning to wrap up across the country and we start to take a closer look at player of the year awards.

But first, we want to let the fans decide on who they believe are the players most deserving before we here at High School On SI start naming the top performers of the 2024 season.

We continue to the Midwest region and to the great state of Iowa and we ask the question: Who was the 2024 Iowa Football Player of the Year? 

This list consists of seven worthy candidates and we're asking for your help as the fan to vote on who you believe had the best season this fall.

Voting will end on December 31st, 2024.

Here are the nominations:

Coen Matson, QB, Humboldt

Named the Class 3A Player of the Year by the IFCA and High School On SI's Iowa first-team football team, Matson is as close to a no brainer to being on this list. Matson finished the season completing 64 percent of his passes for 2,616 yards with 28 touchdowns, adding 332 yards and five scores on the ground. 

Nathan Feldmann, ATH, North Polk

North Polk won its first-ever state championship in program history and much of that is attributed to the play of Feldmann on both sides of the ball. The all-purpose player threw for 947 yards and 12 touchdowns. Feldmann on the ground rushed for 1,892 yards and 26 scores. On defense, Feldmann made 43.5 tackles with four interceptions and returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Reece Rettig, QB, Iowa City Liberty

Whenever stepping under center for your first season as a starting quarterback, Rettig was able to be more than suitable for Iowa City Liberty in 2023. Rettig in leading his team to a state semifinal berth threw for 2,719 yards with 32 touchdowns against just a mere three interceptions. The junior signal caller also rushed for 482 yardsand six touchdowns.

Keenan Kilburg, WR, Bellevue

Kilburg did something that no receiver has pulled off since 2015 and that's haul in 100-plus receptions. The pass catcher ended this past season catching 100 passes for 1,159 yards with 10 touchdowns while also adding another 105 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Kilburg made an impact on defense, making 29.5 tackles with three for loss and a sack and intercepting off two passes.

Landon Waldschmitt, QB, Remsen St. Mary’s

Yes, we're going to give some love out there to the 8-man game and Waldschmitt was the main cog in Remsen St. Mary's run back to a state championship. Waldschmitt led the team to a dominant 51-12 victory in the 8-man state championship game, totaling seven touchdowns in the title tilt. The quarterback has committed to Briar Cliff University for baseball.

Quincy Collins, RB/LB, West Burlington

There wasn't much on the field that Collins didn't do for West Burlington whether he was tasked to play on offense or defense. Collins carried the rock 272 times for 2,474 yards and 35 touchdowns. On defense, Collins was all over the place and made 53 tackles along with 3.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss and a pick.

Judd Jirovsky, QB, Grundy Center

Playing a major role not only on offense at quarterback, Jirovsky also made an impact on defense for Grundy Center. The junior finished the year throwing for 2,181 yards, 25 touchdowns and just one interception on 193 attempts. Jirovsky ran for 532 yards and crossed the goal line 18 times. Defensively, the junior made 19.5 tackles and nabbed eight interceptions.

