IATC Indoor Track and Field Championships take place as winners crowned
Over the past two days, boys and girls from around the state gathered in Ames for the IATC Indoor Championships.
For the boys, ACGC (Class 1A), Treynor (2A), Pella (3A) and Cedar Rapids Prairie (4A) were crowned team champions while girls saw Council Bluffs St. Albert (1A), Mid-Prairie (2A), North Polk and Pella tied (3A) and Waukee Northwest (4A) win gold.
Just last Saturday night, Council Bluffs St. Albert put the finishing touches on gold in the 1A girls basketball tournament.
Along with crowning indoor state track and field champions, the meet can also be used to secure Drake Relays qualification through meeting the Blue Standard. Several athletes did in multiple events.
Multiple individuals captured two titles including Jashua Anglo of Johnston, Caleb Ten Pas from Des Moines Christian, Alexander Brown of Central DeWitt, Kolby Hodnefield from South Hamilton, Grace Erick of Sioux City East, Kelly Grobstich of Davenport Assumption, Jeorgia Evans of Mid-Prairie, Alaina Gourley from Danville, Lili Denton of Council Buffs St. Albert and Rya Scott of Hillcrest.
The Waukee Northwest and Riverside Oakland boys won three relays, while the Waverly-Shell Rock boys and the ACGC boys each claimed two. On the girls side, Waukee Northwest, Valley, Pella Christian and Council Bluffs St. Albert all won two.
Winning wheelchair races were Josh Anderson of Washington and Jayden Stafford from Mid-Prairie.
Here is a list of event winners from the IATC Indoor Championships:
IATC INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS
(Boys results)
Class 4A
- Distance medley relay: Waukee
- 4x800-meter relay: Waukee Northwest
- 400-meter dash: Joshua Anglo, Johnston
- 1,600-meter run: Ethan Zuber, Ankeny
- Ryan Bartels, Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- 60-meter dash: Luke Nevitt, Dowling
- 800-meter run: Jack Meggison, Dallas Center-Grimes
- 200-meter run: Joshua Anglo, Johnston (2)
- Shuttle hurdle relay: Waukee Northwest (2)
- 4x100-meter relay: Waukee Northwest (3)
- 3,200-meter run: Jaden Merrick, Cedar Falls
- 4x400-meter relay: Cedar Rapids Prairie
- High jump: Deztin McMurrin, Waterloo West
- Long jump: T.Y. Pour, Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Shot put: Lathan McDaniel, Indianola
Class 3A
- Distance medley relay: Algona
- 4x800-meter relay: Winterset
- 400-meter dash: Alexander Brown, Central DeWitt
- 1,600-meter run: Caleb Ten Pas, Des Moines Christian
- 60-meter hurdles: Tay Seals, Clear Creek-Amana
- 800-meter run: Caleb Ten Pas, Des Moines Christian (2)
- 200-meter run: Alexander Brown, Central DeWitt (2)
- Shuttle hurdle relay: Waverly-Shell Rock
- 4x100-meter relay: Algona
- 3,200-meter run: Canaan Dunham, Pella
- 4x400-meter relay: Waverly-Shell Rock (2)
- High jump: Eli Zillman, Fairfield
- Long jump: Rylan Peters, Waverly-Shell Rock
- Shot put: Hayden Overgaard, Sioux City Bishop Heelan
Class 2A
- Distance medley relay: Okoboji
- 4x800-meter relay: Denver
- 400-meter dash: Chizkiyah Richmond, South Hardin
- 1,600-meter run: Alex Torres, Vinton-Shellsburg
- 60-meter hurdles: Brady Wallace, Treynor
- 60-meter dash: Aidan Skoda, Crestwood
- 800-meter run: Nathan Ahern, Crestwood
- 200-meter dash: Cauy Konz, Treynor
- Shuttle hurdle relay: Treynor
- 4x100-meter relay: Lawton-Bronson
- 3,200-run: Emmett Swartzentruber, Mid-Prairie
- 4x400-meter relay: Okoboji
- High jump: Tyson Seeser, Camanche
- Long jump: Caler Garnand, Lawton-Bronson
- Shot put: Burke Berry, Mid-Prairie
Class 1A
- Distance medley relay: Riverside Oakland
- 4x800-meter relay: Riverside Oakland (2)
- 400-meter dash: Kolby Hodnefield, South Hamilton
- 1,600-meter run: Parker Heisterkamp, Council Bluffs St. Albert
- 60-meter hurdles: Alexander Rees, Columbus Junction
- 60-meter dash: William Anderson, Logan-Magnolia
- 800-meter run: Henry Peterson, Dunkerton
- 200-meter run: Kolby Hodnefield, South Hamilton (2)
- Shuttle hurdle relay: ACGC
- 4x100-meter relay: ACGC (2)
- 3,200-meter run: Gage Heyne, English Valleys
- 4x400-meter relay: Riverside Oakland (3)
- High jump: Trevon Keely, Paton-Churdan
- Long jump: Owen Scott, Hillcrest
- Shot put: Morgan Cooley, East Union
(Girls results)
Class 4A
- Sprint medley relay: Waukee Northwest
- 4x800-meter relay: Waukee Northwest (2)
- 400-meter dash: Kloe Nissen, Cedar Falls
- 1,500-meter run: Makenna Madetzke, Ankeny
- 60-meter hurdles: Emma Havighurst, Valley
- 60-meter run: Grace Erick, Sioux City East
- 800-meter run: Grace Boleyn, Pleasant Valley
- 200-meter dash: Grace Erick, Sioux City East (2)
- Shuttle hurdle relay: Valley
- 4x100-meter relay: Valley (2)
- 3,000-meter run: Charlee Gall, Cedar Falls
- 4x400-meter relay: Pleasant Valley
- High jump: Reagan Hanfelt, Ankeny
- Long jump: Alexi Thigpen, Iowa City Liberty
- Shot put: Kylee Hill, Burlington
Class 3A
- Sprint medley relay: Bondurant-Farrar
- 4x800-meter relay: Gilbert
- 400-meter dash: Lizzie Neumann, Pella
- 1,500-meter run: Izzy Hardin, Maquoketa
- 60-meter hurdles: Elise Coghlan, ADM
- 60-meter dash: Kelly Grobstich, Davenport Assumption
- 800-meter run: Kyra Cordes, Marion
- 200-meter run: Kelly Grobstich, Davenport Assumption (2)
- Shuttle hurdle relay: North Polk
- 4x100-meter relay: Marion
- 3,000-meter run: Lindsey Sonderman, Harlan
- 4x400-meter relay: Pella
- High jump: Reese Wagner, North Polk
- Long jump: Aiden Gosselink, Grinnell
- Shot put: Brylie Lorence, Fort Madison
Class 2A
- Sprint medley relay: Pella Christian
- 4x800-meter relay: Tipton
- 400-meter dash: Ella Hein, Tipton
- 1,500-meter run: Laura Streck, Van Meter
- 60-meter hurdles: Leah Bolluyt, Spirit Lake
- 60-meter dash: Jeorgia Evans, Mid-Prairie
- 800-meter run: Noelle Steines, Tipton
- 200-meter dash: Meredith Van Wyk, Pella Christian
- Shuttle hurdle relay: Roland-Story
- 4x100-meter relay: Pella Christian (2)
- 3,000-meter run: Alyssa Richman, Manson Northwest Webster
- 4x400-meter relay: Pella Christian (3)
- High jump: Rachel Schany, Emmetsburg
- Long jump: Jeorgia Evans, Mid-Prairie (2)
- Shot put: Lauren Travis, Spirit Lake
Class 1A
- Sprint medley relay: Council Bluffs St. Albert
- 4x800-meter relay: Alta-Aurelia
- 400-meter dash: Alania Gourley, Danville
- 1,500-meter run: Lili Denton, Council Bluffs St. Albert
- 60-meter hurdles: Macy Thorson, Northwood-Kensett
- 60-meter dash: Rya Scott, Hillcrest
- 800-meter run: Alaina Gourley, Danville (2)
- 200-meter dash: Jacey Johnston, Saint Ansgar
- Shuttle hurdle relay: Fremont-Mills
- 4x100-meter relay: Lake Mills
- 3,000-meter run: Lili Denton, Council Bluffs St. Albert (2)
- 4x400-meter relay: Council Bluffs St. Albert (2)
- High jump: Aubree Shields, Mount Ayr
- Long jump: Rya Scott, Hillcrest (2)
- Shot put: Sophia Fenner, Riverside Oakland
Wheelchair Races
- 200-meter race: Josh Anderson, Washington
- 200-meter race: Jayden Stafford, Mid-Prairie